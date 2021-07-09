Cancel
Wahpeton native wins Pulitzer Prize in fiction

By Audra Anderson • Daily News
Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEsteemed author and Wahpeton native Louise Erdrich won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in fiction for her novel, “The Night Watchman,” adding another accolade to a growing list of prestigious awards. Based on her own grandfather’s life, the book follows a community bent on stopping the U.S. Congress from abolishing, disbanding...

