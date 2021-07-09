Cancel
Wahpeton, ND

Happy Hundredth, Heb!

By Frank Stanko • Daily News franks@wahpetondailynews.com
Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKind words and cards — but no gifts, please — are welcome for Harold “Heb” Diederick, who will turn “100 years young” on Thursday, July 15. Diederick, whose accomplishments include serving during World War II, 76 years with the American Legion, 30 years with the Wahpeton Post Office and membership in four halls of fame, will have his centennial celebrated Saturday, July 17. Evergreen United Methodist Church, 11200 Evergreen Ct. in Wahpeton, will hold an open house from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., including light food and refreshments.

