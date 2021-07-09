Is Wilmer Valderrama in Encanto? Fans react to Disney's latest animation

Wilmer Valderrama is a man of many talents. Currently, most fans know him as Agent Torres on NCIS. However, his career really took off back in 1998. He was 18 years old when he landed the role of Fez in That 70s Show. Being on that hugely popular series opened a number of doors for Valderrama. After being Fez, he had a lengthy career in television. He appeared on Grey’s Anatomy, Robot Chicken, The Sopranos, and even voiced the popular children’s character, Handy Manny among many other projects.