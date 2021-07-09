Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Is Wilmer Valderrama in Encanto? Fans react to Disney's latest animation

By Amber Peake
thefocus.news
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trailer for Disney’s latest animation movie, Encanto, was released yesterday (8 July). Fans have since taken to social media as they react to the new release. We explore Wilmer Valderrama’s role in Encanto as well as other roles he has voiced. Is Wilmer Valderrama in Encanto?. Yes. Following the...

www.thefocus.news

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Beatriz
Person
Diane Guerrero
Person
Wilmer Valderrama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
El Paso, TXEl Paso Times

I said good day!: Wilmer Valderrama in El Paso for Fort Bliss meet and greet

Wilmer Valderrama, the popular actor from "That 70's Show," was in El Paso Friday for a meet and greet at Fort Bliss. Representatives from Freedom Crossing confirmed Valderrama was in town for a meet and greet hosted by the Army and Air Forces Exchange Services at Freedom Crossing. AAFES is a joint military activity that provides services to active duty, guard and reserve members.
El Paso, TXPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

Actor Wilmer Valderrama Enjoys Local Art & Eats While In El Paso

Actor Wilmer Valderrama was spotted around El Paso today, taking in some local art and eats while in town for work. Earlier today, actor Wilmer Valderrama best known for his role as Fez in That '70s Show, made an appearance for a meet and greet at Fort Bliss. Fans, of course, tried to flock on base to get a glimpse and take a picture with the celebrity.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Actor Wilmer Valderrama’s Hysterical Reason Behind Not Working Out with Terry Crews

Wilmer Valderrama is a man of many talents. Currently, most fans know him as Agent Torres on NCIS. However, his career really took off back in 1998. He was 18 years old when he landed the role of Fez in That 70s Show. Being on that hugely popular series opened a number of doors for Valderrama. After being Fez, he had a lengthy career in television. He appeared on Grey’s Anatomy, Robot Chicken, The Sopranos, and even voiced the popular children’s character, Handy Manny among many other projects.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Disney teases Encanto with first poster for animated fantasy

With the first trailer set to debut this Thursday, Disney has shared a teaser poster for its latest animated musical fantasy Encanto; check it out here…. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.
MoviesKGO

Welcome to Casa Madrigal! Watch the new trailer for Disney's 'Encanto'

Welcome to Casa Madrigal! Disney welcomes viewers into the charming world of its newest film, "Encanto," in a trailer released Thursday. Watch it in the player above. The film's plot centers on Mirabel, a young girl trying to find her place in a family where everybody else has magical powers but her. She and her family, the Madrigals, live in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house in a place known as Encanto.
MoviesCollider

First 'Encanto' Trailer Reveals Disney's 60th Magical Animated Feature Film

Disney Animation Studios has revealed the first trailer for Encanto, the studio's 60th animated feature film. This release comes on the heels of the unveiling of the movie's first teaser poster, which dropped yesterday in anticipation of our first official look at the trailer. Encanto is currently slated for release on November 24.
Moviesdisneydining.com

Disney Releases First “Encanto” Trailer

Walt Disney Animation Studios has dropped the first teaser trailer for Disney’s newest animated film, “Encanto” – and we’re intrigued! This newbie won’t be arriving until November but with this new trailer, we’re left eager to know and see more about the film. As shared by Disney: “You’re invited into...
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Watch the first teaser for Disney’s ‘Encanto,’ featuring original music by Lin-Manuel Miranda

The movie's official descriptor reads as follows: "Encanto is the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The all-new original film features the voice of Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel, an ordinary 15-year-old who’s struggling to find her place in her family."
Moviesimdb.com

‘Encanto’ First Trailer: Lin-Manuel Miranda Scores Disney’s Colombia-Set Animated Musical

Disney has released the first official trailer for “Encanto,” a new musical featuring eight new songs from “Moana” and “Hamilton” composer Lin-Manuel Miranda. The 60th animated feature from the studio will showcase the voice talents of Stephanie Beatriz, who recently pulled focus as comedic relief in the Warner Bros.-produced adaptation of Miranda’s “In The Heights.” Set in Colombia, “Encanto” is directed by “Zootopia” helmers Byron Howard and Jared Bush, alongside newcomer co-director Charise Castro Smith. Unlike “Moana” and his contributions to the upcoming “The Little Mermaid” update, the “Encanto” score is written entirely by Miranda.
MilitaryPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Actor Wilmer Valderrama Makes ‘Impromptu Visit’ with Soldiers at Fort Bliss in Texas

“NCIS” actor Wilmer Valderrama was just wandering around the West Texas town of El Paso and thought he’d make a little trip to Fort Bliss. Valderrama, who plays Special Agent Nick Torres on the CBS crime drama, spent some time with soldiers who are based there. Fort Bliss is located on El Paso’s east side and has been a military base where soldiers have trained for decades.
Moviesthefancarpet.com

New Trailer, Posters & Cast Revealed for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ All-New Original Film ENCANTO

New Trailer, Posters & Cast Revealed for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ All-New Original Film “Encanto”. Carlos Vives Sings Original Song “Colombia, Mi Encanto”. A new trailer, poster and photos are now available introducing audiences to Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto,” the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The all-new original film features the voice of Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel, an ordinary 15-year-old who’s struggling to find her place in her family. “Mirabel is a really funny, loving character who also deeply yearns for something more,” says Beatriz. “She’s also not afraid to stand up for what she knows is right—something I love and relate to very much.

Comments / 0

Community Policy