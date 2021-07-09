Photos: Napa County's most expensive home sold in June: 1358 Hillview Lane

Check out this (unfinished) home at 1358 Hillview Lane in north Napa. In June it sold for $6.5 million, making it the most expensive home sold in Napa County that month. "Being sold now as/is with all windows, doors and roofs in place. Situated on approximately two acres in Napa Valley only 2 miles from Yountville. Stylish main residence and guest house offer over 7,000 plus square feet of living space. The great room features 19' ceilings and floor to ceiling glass doors embracing the stunning grounds, pool and surrounding vineyard views A large fireplace and temperature-controlled wine cellar are among the many features. The chef's kitchen, butlers pantry and and great room open out to the pool and an incredible outdoor dining area with full kitchen w wood-burning fireplace. There are four spacious bedroom suites graced with well-appointed baths. Purchase now and complete it as you wish or let us finish it for you."