Horoscopes July 9, 2021: Tom Hanks, expand your mind

The new Turner & Hooch series is coming to Disney+ later this month and it's based on the 1989 movie of the same name. The original film starred Tom Hanks and an adorable Bordeaux Mastiff, but don't expect to see America's dad returning as Scott Turner. The new show is starring Josh Peck as Hanks' son, also named Scott Turner, and the first trailer for the new show revealed they've killed off Hanks' character. While Hanks may not be seen in the new series, there is one star from the original film who is reprising his role. Reginald VelJohnson, the actor best known for Family Matters and Die Hard, will be showing up in Disney+'s Turner & Hooch as David Sutton. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with VelJohnson at the show's premiere and we asked how this new experience has been different.