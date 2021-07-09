Cancel
Horoscopes July 9, 2021: Tom Hanks, expand your mind

By Eugenia Last
mendocinobeacon.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kiely Williams, 35; Fred Savage, 45; Jack White, 46; Tom Hanks, 65. Happy Birthday: Communication will be your passage to new beginnings. Expand your mind; travel mentally, emotionally and physically while searching for personal enlightenment and the truth. Consider what makes you happy, and find a way to satisfy your needs. Set high standards, and make the adjustments that will bring you peace of mind. Take control, ease stress and live life your way. Your numbers are 5, 17, 24, 26, 31, 37, 45.

