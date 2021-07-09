Commission will reinstate ousted Milwaukee chief next week
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales will return to his post as the city's top cop next week, the city's police commission said Friday. The commission initially issued a statement saying Morales will return to his old job on Monday. The commission issued another statement later Friday saying the reinstatement has been pushed back to Thursday to coincide with a commission meeting that day.www.thehour.com
Comments / 0