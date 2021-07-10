'She was a real pioneer': Local judges reflect on Sandra Day O'Connor's ascension to Supreme Court 40 years ago

Forty years ago, Sandra Day O’Connor became the first female justice named to the Supreme Court of the United States.

O’Connor, appointed by President Ronald Reagan on July 7, 1981, paved the way for the four other women who have served on the nation’s highest court, as well as many in courtrooms across the country and this region. Now 91, she retired from the bench in 2006.

Cambria County’s first female judge, Linda Rovder Fleming, said O’Connor became a Supreme Court justice just after Fleming decided to pursue a career in law.

“I graduated from high school in 1981, so the timing was really interesting for me,” Fleming said. “I just decided to become a lawyer, to pursue a career in the law, about a year and a half before that. So when she was appointed by President Reagan, it came at a really good time for me because it was a signal to me that women could do anything. That obviously is the pinnacle of any legal career – to be a Supreme Court justice – so it said that gender would never be a barrier to that again once you have the first woman. She was a real pioneer.”

CNHI News Service

Fleming had read several articles on O’Connor that noted she was one of only several women in her law school class in the 1950s and struggled to start her career, much as fellow justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg also had, as many did not want to hire female lawyers at that time.

“When I look at women like that, I think that they’re the pioneers,” Fleming said, “when there were virtually no women in their law school classes, so they paved the way for folks like me.”

‘Broke the ceiling’

Cambria County Judge Tamara R. Bernstein said that she feels O’Connor had an impact on everyone who followed her.

“Someone like that who broke the ceiling or opened the door indirectly had an impact on all of us who were to come after her,” Bernstein said, “and I think that means not only what she did in terms of being able to be appointed, but then the impact she made once she was appointed.”

Judge Brandi Hershey, the first woman to sit on Bedford County’s Court of Common Pleas, said she has always looked up to O’Connor and found her relatable in many aspects.

“I think the first step in realizing your dream is to believe that it’s even possible,” Hershey said. “I think in that regard, when I think of Sandra Day O’Connor, she was a trailblazer and a role model. and I have to say, she’s someone I’ve always admired and identified with. In addition to being the first (female) Supreme Court justice, she’s a wife, she’s a mother and she’s a breast cancer survivor, and I think those experiences probably helped shape her as a justice, and I really identify with that.

“One of the other things that always struck me about her – when she was still on the court, she had a quiet humbleness about her. She always insisted on civility, and I think other justices often described her as the glue that helped the other members of the Supreme Court to get along.”

Fleming said that, by the time she attended law school, it was much easier than when O’Connor took that path. Fleming expects difficulties for female lawyers to continue declining over the next generation.

“When I look at the difference from a Sandra Day O’Connor to me, and then from me to the next generation because I’m in my late 50s now, I think it’s just been increasing right along the way,” Fleming said. “Sandra Day O’Connor was probably one of the very few women in her law school class, and that was in the ’50s.

“By the time I got to law school in 1985, there were almost 50% women, so I wasn’t a minority. I never felt like a minority. I never felt discrimination based on gender, and in fact I almost felt like I was at the point where the law firms and the agencies in the bigger cities had already crossed that gender diversity line.

“Cambria County and the smaller counties like Bedford were taking a little bit longer to come along, but by the time I was applying for jobs in 1988, law firms were ready to hire women, and there weren’t that many coming back to the smaller towns. So I felt like I came in at a really good time, when women were not only accepted and welcomed, but encouraged to participate in legal careers and other jobs.”

‘Opens that door’

In Pennsylvania, 30% of judges are women. This includes a majority of the members of the state’s Superior and Commonwealth courts and three of the seven members of the state Supreme Court.

The Honorable Cambria County Judges Linda Fleming and Tamara Bernstein pose for a photo in courtroom # 1 at the Ebensburg Courthouse on Thursday, July 8, 2021. By Todd Berkey tberkey@tribdem.com

Bernstein noted that trends like this begin with a single leader.

“How does that all start?” she asked. “There have to be milestones, and having somebody as a female appointed as to the highest court in the land, like Sandra Day O’Connor was, that’s something that starts that path and opens that door and allows it to start, where it becomes a milestone and then it just ultimately segues down a path to a norm.”

She added that something to strive for is having someone on the bench “who is suited for that division, and gender doesn’t come into play.”

Hershey had similar sentiments.

“The fact of a judge’s gender – as time marches on, it just becomes less and less of an issue,” she said, “because overwhelmingly, I think, people want a judge who is fair-minded and understands the law regardless of what gender they are.”

Fleming said growing and celebrating diversity will show the younger generations that they can achieve their goals.

“I do hope that young women see women in, locally, the highest positions or positions that make them aspire to do the same thing,” Fleming said. “We’ve had all kinds of folks come through here – Boy Scout troops, Girl Scout troops, school classes, high school classes, junior high school classes. and if they only ever see white males behind the bench, I do think that sends more than a subtle message that it’s an exclusive club.

“But now that our bench is a little more diverse, I think, at least from a gender standpoint, I do think that tells everyone in the room that anyone can be here – and that is regardless of your gender.”

Bernstein encouraged the younger generations to keep pursuing their dreams.

“The idea is to not settle for what is, if there is something that you want or desire that isn’t currently available or hasn’t been traditionally a role for a specific gender,” she said.

“If you’re interested in it and you’re qualified for it or you want it, pursue it, fight for it and look at people who have done it before for inspiration. There are always going to be doors that are going to need to be opened. I don’t think any of them are locked. I just think you need to keep pursuing it.”

The honorable Judge Brandi Hershey poses inside courtroom #2 at the Bedford County Courthouse on Thursday, July 8, 2021. By Todd Berkey tberkey@tribdem.com

Hershey said she hopes one day her daughter Alexis, 13, can not only be proud of her mother’s achievements, but also use them to help shape her own.

“I would hope that my daughter and her children look back on my time as a judge and would be proud of me and be proud of the work I do to improve families’ lives here in Bedford County,” Hershey said. “My hope for her for years in the future is, whatever it is what she decides to do with her life, I hope this has a small part in making her understand that, whatever her dreams are, it is possible with hard work.”