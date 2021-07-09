'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' First Trailer Released
Remember Love is Blind? Netflix is hoping you still do because the streaming platform brought back the entire cast of Season 1 for a reunion special to hold viewers over before Season 2 eventually comes out. Love Is Blind: After the Altar will hit Netflix on July 28. Love Is Blind Season 1 hit Netflix in February 2020 and became a big hit during the early coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. Netflix even renewed the show for two more seasons in March 2020.popculture.com
