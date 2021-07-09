Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' First Trailer Released

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember Love is Blind? Netflix is hoping you still do because the streaming platform brought back the entire cast of Season 1 for a reunion special to hold viewers over before Season 2 eventually comes out. Love Is Blind: After the Altar will hit Netflix on July 28. Love Is Blind Season 1 hit Netflix in February 2020 and became a big hit during the early coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. Netflix even renewed the show for two more seasons in March 2020.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Nick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Is Blind#The Altar#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
Moviesramascreen.com

Trailer And Poster For RESORT TO LOVE

Netflix has released these official trailer and poster for RESORT TO LOVE movie. Releases Globally on Netflix on July 29, 2021. Screenplay by Tabi McCartney and Dana Schmalenberg. Story by Tabi McCartney. Producers: Alicia Keys, Maggie Malina, Jeremy Kipp Walker. Cast: Christina Milian, Jay Pharoah, Sinqua Walls, Christiani Pitts, Karen...
MoviesPosted by
Teen Vogue

BLACKPINK Release First Trailer for Fifth Anniversary Film “BLACKPINK The Movie”

The trailer from BLACKPINK’s upcoming movie is finally here – and it’s pretty much an ode to Blinks. As part of the celebrations for BLACKPINK’s fifth anniversary, BLACKPINK The Movie was first announced back in June and, a few weeks later, we finally have our first look. The one-minute trailer shows concert scenes any Blink would recognize as well as snippets from individual sit-down interviews with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. “As hectic as the past five years have been, all the memories, delights on the stage, and their shining moments have been wrapped ‘like a gift for all the fans’ in BLACKPINK The Movie,” the official synopsis for the film reads.
TV SeriesAOL Corp

‘Love is Blind: After the Altar’ to Reunite Season 1 Cast for July Reunion Special (TV News Roundup)

The original quarantine couples are back. “Love is Blind: After the Altar,” and three-episode special followup to “Love is Blind,” will premiere July 28 on Netflix. “Love is Blind: After the Alter” brings back Season 1 fan favorites as they prepare for a two-year anniversary party for the Hamiltons and the Barnetts, the two couples to successfully make it down the aisle during the “Love is Blind” experiment. Ahead of the party, audiences will get to catch up with the cast as they settle back into their daily lives in Atlanta, Ga. When the show ended, some singles left with a sour taste in their mouth about the experiment’s outcomes, so there is no doubt there will be drama and surprise appearances.
TennisPosted by
Daily News

SEE IT: Netflix releases first trailer of Naomi Osaka documentary series

The world will get a chance to see Naomi Osaka like never before. The international tennis star is the subject an eponymous three-part docuseries, set to debut on Netflix July 16. Directed by Garrett Bradley, whose film “Time” was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, the film focuses on the life of the four-time grand slam champion and her struggles with being ...
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Netflix New Shows: Netflix Catches Up on Love is Blind with “Love is Blind: After the Altar” Mini-Series – Netflix News

In January 2020 Netflix released a strangely addictive reality TV show called “Love is Blind” where contestants got to know each other without seeing the other person with a view to finding a new husband or wife. The show has already been renewed for a second series but while we still wait for that to come, they are releasing a 3-episode follow on called “Love is Blind: After the Altar” to catch up with the (hopefully) happy couples. The mini-series will arrive on July 28th and a Brazilian version of the show is also in the works.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

Netflix Announces Brand New Love Is Blind Reunion Series

Brace yourself Love Is Blind fans. Netflix has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming Love Is Blind series. The series will feature familiar faces from season one who will meet up and discuss everything that happened after the show wrapped. Fans will be pleased to know there will be...
Movieshypebeast.com

The Blind Man Returns in 'Don't Breathe 2' Trailer

Rodo Sayagues and Fede Álvarez have shared the official trailer for their upcoming action horror thriller, Don’t Breathe 2. A direct sequel to the 2016 film Don’t Breathe, the new installment sees the return of Norman Nordstrom/The Blind Mind (Stephen Lang) and is set eight years after its predecessor, when a group of young burglars attempted to enter his home. Don’t Breathe 2 continues to focus on Nordstrom, who is now living with an 11-year-old orphan named Phoenix whose family died in a house fire. The young girl is kidnapped by a group of criminals, so The Blind Man must now save her:
TV SeriesWUSA

'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Is Bringing the Netflix Cast Back Together Again -- Watch the First Teaser!

If you were obsessed with Love Is Blind, get excited -- a new special, titled Love Is Blind: After the Altar, is coming to Netflix!. The streaming service announced on Thursday that it will launch three episodes that follow the lives of all the fan favorites from season 1. Cameras follow the Atlanta-based singles and couples once again, this time as they gear up for a two-year anniversary party celebrating Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed, and Matthew Barnett and Amber Pike.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Love Is Blind announces spin-off to catch up with season 1 couples

Netflix's Love Is Blind has a surprise new spin-off on the way later this month. Announced via the streamer's Twitter today (July 8), this three-part special will catch up with season 1's cast members. Alongside a teaser trailer, the caption read: "Ever wonder how things are going for the strangers...
TV SeriesGrazia

The Love Is Blind Moments We're Still Thinking About

This is not a drill, people. Love Is Blind is back. The absolutely batsh*t world of Netflix’s breakout 2020 hit was a bit of a slowburner on the streaming service, but thanks to word of mouth - one of them being twitter Queen Chrissy Teigen’s - we all took a trippy old journey down the Love Is Blind rabbit-hole together. And our reward? A reunion episode, airing on Netflix on July 28.

Comments / 0

Community Policy