Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor ceremonial weigh-in live stream video

By Shakiel Mahjouri
MMAmania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUltimate Fighting Championship (UFC) puts on the pageantry with a ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 264: “Poirier vs. McGregor 3.”. UFC 264 takes place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, tomorrow night (Sat., July 10, 2021), streaming via ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV). Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor and the rest of UFC 264’s fighters returned to the scales this evening for a fan-filled ceremonial weigh-in.

www.mmamania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Combat#Roost#1 Seeded Division#Mmamania Com#Espn Espn#Ppv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Sends Bold Warning To Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the history of the MMA world and finally ended his career while still being undefeated and at the top. Since his retirement, Khabib has been enjoying life in other ways. Khabib also revealed UFC’s short and fat heavyweight. Nurmagomedov’s...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Wife Reacts To ‘Cheating’ Rumor

According to Jesse On Fire, talked about initial reports which stated that Dustin Poirier had gotten the back-end for his first fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 178, which saw The Notorious One defeating The Diamond. However, it seems Dustin Poirier had no back-end at all for his fight against The Notorious One. Megan Fox also recently dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier.
UFCComplex

Sylvester Stallone Says Conor McGregor Would Be ‘Foolish’ Not to Accept Jake Paul’s Challenge

Sylvester Stallone says he fully supports a Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul fight. TMZ caught up with the 75-year-old Rocky star just hours before McGregor faces Dustin Poirier in UFC 264. Stallone briefly broke down his predictions for Saturday’s event and then was asked about the recent drama between McGregor and Paul. As previously reported, Paul has challenged the former UFC champ to a boxing match, and even put a $50 million offer on the table. The two have continued to exchange shots throughout 2021, but they’ve yet to land a deal.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier UFC 264 Paycheck Deal Leaks

The UFC star Dustin Poirier is set have the trilogy fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 264. Dustin Poirier set to earn staggering sum for UFC 264 fight. It has been noted that Poirier has been assured a purse of $1 million for his trilogy fight against McGregor. This could potentially reach to $3 million depending on pay-per-view sales. WWE Firing More Names Today: ‘It’s Needed’
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Exposed For Cheating’ In UFC 264 Photo

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. A Conor McGregor ‘mental breakdown’ video has leaked. A fan recently took to Twitter and stated that the upcoming...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Insane’ Dustin Poirier Bet Revealed

Floyd Mayweather revealed that he won a $50,000 bet on Dustin Poirier to beat Conor McGregor at UFC 264. He tweeted, “@dustinpoirier , thanks for getting me paid!”. Floyd Mayweather went out undefeated. Many have tried multiple ways to take out the legendary boxer, but none have been able to do so. Victor Ortiz is one boxer who tried to cheat his way to a victory. Thankfully, the referee, Joe Cortez opened up about how he felt the fight was incredibly off and unfair. Vince McMahon ‘Splits Up’ WWE Couple.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Suspends Conor McGregor From UFC

UFC President Dana White has listed out some medical suspensions and it includes Conor McGregor, who suffered a leg injury at UFC 264 that will likely to keep him away for the remainder of the season. He had sustained broken tibia at the end of the opening round of Saturday’s...
Wrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Allegedly ‘Humiliated’ Conor McGregor

UFC commentator Joe Rogan seemed to have angered Conor McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh. It is because the Irishman had suffered an injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and according to Kavanagh it was not a good idea to interview McGregor straightaway at that moment. Colby Covington Drops Conor McGregor Drug Bombshell.
UFCmmanews.com

VIDEO: Real Reason Why Conor McGregor Broke His Tibia At UFC 264?

There has been much debate over what caused Conor McGregor‘s tibia to break at UFC 264 but we may have the true answer. McGregor shared the Octagon with Dustin Poirier a third time in the UFC 264 headliner. This was supposed to settle the score between the two men. McGregor wasn’t afraid to throw kicks early. When the two engaged in the grappling, McGregor dropped down for a guillotine choke. Poirier escaped and unloaded with some ground-and-pound.
UFCBloody Elbow

Ankle break! - Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 full fight video highlights from UFC 264

Headlining UFC 264 was the third bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. After going 1-1, McGregor had less than six months to try and adjust and rebound from his recent TKO loss to Poirier. In the end, the trilogy was completed, and the result was the same as the last one. Only this time, Poirier was far more dominant, and McGregor ended with a nasty injury too.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Khabib Nurmagomedov: 'Something superior' caused Conor McGregor's leg break at UFC 264

Khabib Nurmagomedov points to divine intervention when breaking down Conor McGregor’s leg break at UFC 264. McGregor’s (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas ended in gruesome fashion when the former two-division champion could not continue after suffering the injury in the closing seconds of Round 1. Poirier (28-6 MMA, 20-5 UFC) was declared the winner by TKO, and afterward, Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA, 13-0 UFC) tweeted that “good” had prevailed over “evil.”
UFCMMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Crippled Conor McGregor threatened Dustin Poirier and his wife, ‘in your sleep, you’re dead!’

Every time the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier feud seems to hit an all-time low, it somehow manages to get worse, as shockingly a second consecutive loss did not make the Irishman more amiable. McGregor’s denial in his immediate post-fight interview was captured by Joe Rogan and the UFC broadcast, but it’s become apparent those angry words were merely the tip of the iceberg.

Comments / 0

Community Policy