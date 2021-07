A police department in California has conducted its largest-ever cannabis raid after confiscating a stash worth nearly $1.2 billion dollars. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office led a successful attempt to seize more than 33,000 lbs of the drug in a process that lasted ten days in the Antelope Valley area north of the city. The operation took more than 400 people from various law enforcement agencies: the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, US Drug Enforcement Agency, California National Guard and the state’s branch of the Department of Fish and Wildlife. Other local, state and federal agents also assisted with...