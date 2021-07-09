Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jason Sudeikis Throws 1st Pitch at Cubs Game With Help From His and Ex Olivia Wilde’s Kids

By Erin Crabtree
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INQ0J_0asUj5oY00
Jason Sudeikis. Shutterstock

Having a famous dad comes with perks! Jason Sudeikis brought his and ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde’s kids along when he threw out the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game.

The Ted Lasso star, 45, was joined by son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 4, on the pitcher’s mound during the Friday, July 9, game at Wrigley Field in Chicago. He received a warm welcome from fans in the crowd who attended to see the Cubs take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sudeikis and his kids coordinated in matching Cubs jerseys and baseball caps. The little ones watched proudly as their dad tossed the ball, while Daisy held onto the actor’s arm as he waved to fans.

Us Weekly confirmed the Saturday Night Live alum’s split from Wilde, 37, in November 2020 after nine years of dating. A source revealed earlier this week that the exes are “coparenting well” following their broken engagement.

Olivia and Jason are better off as friends,” the insider told Us. “They’re doing their best at giving their kids a normal life. The kids bring them back together since they are and always will be their No. 1 priority.”

Us reported in June that Sudeikis is dating Keeley Hazell. The couple showed PDA last month while on a weekend walk through New York City.

After the news broke, the source insisted that Wilde is “happy for him if he’s happy with whomever he’s dating.”

The Booksmart director was first linked to boyfriend Harry Styles in January. “Olivia’s really smitten by Harry,” an insider told Us earlier this week. “He makes her really happy. It’s like he’s brought out this giddy side of her.”

The source added: “The thing that works for them is that they don’t hide their relationship from the public. They don’t care who’s around watching them pack on the PDA.”

As such, Wilde and Styles, 27, were spotted earlier this week locking lips during a vacation to Italy that he planned.

Sudeikis, meanwhile, has been on dad duty. He joked in June about his daughter’s reaction to him shaving his mustache.

“My little girl, Daisy, who’s probably only seen me two weeks of her four and a half years alive on this earth … with no facial hair, I had her in the bathroom with me with the clippers,” he recalled on Extra. “[I said], ‘Just … know it’s still Dad. It’s still Dad. It’s just me.’”

Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos of Sudeikis’ outing with his kids!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Keeley Hazell
Person
Olivia Wilde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#The St Louis Cardinals#Pda#Booksmart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jason Sudeikis Speaks Out About Olivia Wilde Split & Confirms When The Breakup Happened

In a new interview, ‘Ted Lasso’ star Jason Sudeikis finally addressed his split from Olivia Wilde, who has since moved on with Harry Styles. Jason Sudeikis, 45, has broken his silence on his split from Olivia Wilde, 37. The Ted Lasso star confirmed in an interview for GQ’s August issue, published on Tuesday, July 13, that the stars — who share kids Otis, 7, and Daisy, 4 — broke up “in November 2020.” But the reason for the high profile split, Jason said, is still slightly confusing to the actor even all these months later.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Jason Sudeikis Just Hinted That Harry Styles Wasn’t the Reason He & Olivia Wilde Broke Up

Since their split, fans have wondered: Why did Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde break up? Was it because of Harry Styles or another reason?. In an interview with GQ in July, the Ted Lasso star broke his silence on his split with the Booksmart director and hinted that he was the one ultimately “responsible” for the end in their relationship—not Wilde’s new relationship with Harry Styles. “I’ll have a better understanding of why [it happened] in a year,” he said. “And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”
CelebritiesPopculture

Jason Sudeikis Reveals His Daughter's Hilarious Reaction to Shaving 'Ted Lasso' Moustache

After two seasons of playing the affable football coach Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis's moustache has become a bit of a mainstay. However, with filming over for Ted Lasso's upcoming second season on Apple TV+, the Saturday Night Live alum decided to shave off of the distinctive facial hair. However, he needed to warn his young daughter first. Sudeikis shares two children, Otis and Daisy, with his ex-partner Olivia Wilde.
Celebritiesthecut.com

Jason Sudeikis Still Doesn’t Know ‘Why’ Olivia Wilde Left Him

In news that’s the complete opposite of Ted Lasso’s adorable mustache, Jason Sudeikis told GQ in a new profile that he still doesn’t have clarity about the end of his nine-year relationship with Olivia Wilde. The couple, who share two children and were engaged prior to their breakup in November 2020, have since rebounded with wildly different people with wildly different fan bases: Wilde is dating multigenerational favorite Harry Styles, while Sudeikis is enjoying the company of — Briticism incoming — a page 3 model. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he said of their split, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.” Sudeikis emphasized that their breakup indeed occurred in November, despite conflicting timelines, and he’s still trying to understand what to “take away” from it all. “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about,” he offered. “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.” In the meantime, someone please protect Sudeikis from headlines like this.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Jason Sudekis throws ceremonial first pitch at Cubs game with children in tow

Jason Sudekis is still on daddy duty as his ex Olivia Wilde continues to enjoy La Dolce Vita with Harry Styles. The “Saturday Night Live” vet took son Otis,7, and daughter Daisy, 4, with him to throw the ceremonial first pitch at Friday’s Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Cardinals game at Wrigley Field.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Juno Temple cast in Ted Lasso after karaoke night

Jason Sudeikis cast Juno Temple in ‘Ted Lasso’ after meeting her at karaoke. Juno, 31, previously worked with Jason’s former fiancee Olivia Wilde, 37, on the short-lived series ‘Vinyl’ and Jason said that when it came to casting influencer Keeley Jones in the AppleTV comedy, he immediately thought back to a fun night out he and Olivia had shared with Juno.
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Tig Notaro and Jason Sudeikis on Comedy Amid Chaos

Tig Notaro is a comedian, actor, writer, and podcast host. Her upcoming, fully animated comedy special, “Tig Notaro: Drawn,” will air on HBO on July 24th. Often praised for her unique style of deadpan confessional comedy, Notaro revealed in a critically acclaimed 2012 standup show that she had been diagnosed with cancer, not long after suffering a severe intestinal disease, losing her mother unexpectedly, and going through a breakup. Her rise in comedy and battle with cancer were chronicled in the 2015 Netflix documentary “Tig.” Notaro was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2014 for her comedy album “Tig Notaro LIVE,” and again in 2016 for “Boyish Girl Interrupted,” which also received an Emmy nomination. Her most recent special, “Tig Notaro: Happy to Be Here,” was released on Netflix, in 2018. Her numerous film and television credits include “Army of the Dead,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Transparent,” “One Mississippi,” “Under a Rock with Tig Notaro,” and “Instant Family.” Notaro is the host of two podcasts: “Tig and Cheryl: True Story,” on which she and her co-host, Cheryl Hines, discuss a new documentary film each week, and “Don’t Ask Tig,” on which she and notable guests offer advice on a range of topics.
MLBfox4kc.com

Jason Sudeikis throws out first pitch at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — Kansas City native Jason Sudeikis was dressed in blue and white, but he wasn’t cheering for the Royals Friday afternoon. Sudeikis wore a blue Chicago Cubs hat and white pinstripe jersey when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the St. Louis Cardinals-Cubs game at Wrigley Field.
Celebritieschatsports.com

Jason Sudeikis Seems Like a Pretty Awesome Dude: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Allow me to pull back the curtain here and tell you how the Traina Thoughts sausage is made. Last night, while scrolling through the hell pit known as Twitter, I actually came across a wonderful and uplifting tweet about something Jason Sudeikis did for a writer. When I read the story, I thought it would make for a nice lead item in today’s Traina Thoughts.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis had a low-key Hollywood romance that all began during a late-night Saturday Night Live afterparty. Wilde and Sudeikis met in 2011 following their respective divorces. The Booksmart director was married to Italian-American filmmaker Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011, while the Saturday Night Live alum was married to screenwriter and filmmaker Kay Cannon from 2004 to 2010.

Comments / 0

Community Policy