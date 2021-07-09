Jason Sudeikis Throws 1st Pitch at Cubs Game With Help From His and Ex Olivia Wilde’s Kids

Jason Sudeikis. Shutterstock

Having a famous dad comes with perks! Jason Sudeikis brought his and ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde’s kids along when he threw out the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game.

The Ted Lasso star, 45, was joined by son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 4, on the pitcher’s mound during the Friday, July 9, game at Wrigley Field in Chicago. He received a warm welcome from fans in the crowd who attended to see the Cubs take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sudeikis and his kids coordinated in matching Cubs jerseys and baseball caps. The little ones watched proudly as their dad tossed the ball, while Daisy held onto the actor’s arm as he waved to fans.

Us Weekly confirmed the Saturday Night Live alum’s split from Wilde, 37, in November 2020 after nine years of dating. A source revealed earlier this week that the exes are “coparenting well” following their broken engagement.

“Olivia and Jason are better off as friends,” the insider told Us. “They’re doing their best at giving their kids a normal life. The kids bring them back together since they are and always will be their No. 1 priority.”

Us reported in June that Sudeikis is dating Keeley Hazell. The couple showed PDA last month while on a weekend walk through New York City.

After the news broke, the source insisted that Wilde is “happy for him if he’s happy with whomever he’s dating.”

The Booksmart director was first linked to boyfriend Harry Styles in January. “Olivia’s really smitten by Harry,” an insider told Us earlier this week. “He makes her really happy. It’s like he’s brought out this giddy side of her.”

The source added: “The thing that works for them is that they don’t hide their relationship from the public. They don’t care who’s around watching them pack on the PDA.”

As such, Wilde and Styles, 27, were spotted earlier this week locking lips during a vacation to Italy that he planned.

Sudeikis, meanwhile, has been on dad duty. He joked in June about his daughter’s reaction to him shaving his mustache.

“My little girl, Daisy, who’s probably only seen me two weeks of her four and a half years alive on this earth … with no facial hair, I had her in the bathroom with me with the clippers,” he recalled on Extra. “[I said], ‘Just … know it’s still Dad. It’s still Dad. It’s just me.’”

Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos of Sudeikis’ outing with his kids!