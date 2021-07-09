Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CDC says students vaccinated against the coronavirus can go maskless in fall; some states, schools had already lifted mask mandates

By Dr. Partha Nandi
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WsnoD_0asUig5R00

The CDC has updated its COVID-19 guidance for schools…relaxing its pandemic rules and allowing for greater flexibility.

You know I’m a parent and two of my boys are in elementary school. So I’m all for supporting prevention strategies. And one of the key guidelines that the CDC updated involves masks.

Students, teachers, and staff who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask while inside the school building. Only those who are unvaccinated – and over the age of 2 - are recommended to wear masks indoors.

Now, the CDC also stressed the importance of getting vaccinated. Saying that it can help schools safely return to in-person learning. But as we know, right now, only those aged 12 and up can get vaccinated - which is why the CDC is emphasizing a multi-layered approach to in-class learning. And the prevention strategies include:

  • maintaining at least 3 feet of physical distance between students in the classroom
  • screening testing, contact tracing, proper ventilation, and handwashing
  • The CDC also emphasizes respiratory etiquette – a fancy name for covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and washing or sanitizing your hands every time you touch your nose or mouth
  • and one last important point is for students and teachers to stay home if they’re not feeling well

In the US, roughly 24% of kids aged 12 to 15 are fully vaccinated. That number is a little higher, 36% for 16 and 17-year-olds.

So, the vast majority of students are not vaccinated. Which does leave the door open for the Delta variant to slip through.

As of now, the CDC has very limited data regarding the spread of this variant in school settings. That could change as many states like Texas and Michigan have already dropped the mask mandate.

However, that doesn’t mean students will be mask-free. That decision is made by local school districts - as long as masks are not part of a state health department epidemic order. And school districts may find it much easier to go with a universal mask policy instead of trying to police who is or isn’t vaccinated.

I am hopeful that our vaccination numbers will increase. And my piece of advice to any parent who is planning to get their student vaccinated is, get the shots scheduled soon. As it takes 5 weeks to get fully vaccinated.

Comments / 0

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Elementary School#The Mask#School Districts#Cdc#Maskless
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

CDC: 4,115 Fully Vaccinated Have Been Hospitalized Or Died With Breakthrough Covid-19 Infections

Here is yet another reminder that Covid-19 vaccines are not like gigantic concrete full-body condoms. Concrete condoms, in general, are a bad idea, and fully vaccinated does not mean perfectly protected against Covid-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have already been 4,115 reported cases of fully vaccinated people being hospitalized or dying with Covid-19 coronavirus breakthrough infections.
Public HealthCNET

Wear a mask if you're vaccinated? Why the WHO and CDC don't have the same guidance

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Should masks be tossed for those who are vaccinated against COVID? It depends who you ask. In the case of the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are entirely different recommendations for masks for vaccinated individuals for entirely different reasons. The dispute also comes down to legal liability or politics.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

After CDC says unvaccinated students, teachers should wear masks in school this fall, Massachusetts education officials will review guidance

Officials said the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education plans to review K-12 guidance released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine if any changes are needed to the state’s current school reopening plan. DESE has said that come the fall, all health and safety...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Says These States in Danger of Outbreak

As we celebrate Independence Day, the fact remains that we are not independent of COVID-19. A new Delta variant is ripping through communities in the United States and the CDC has announced that some of these will see spikes of cases, an uptick after weeks of a downward trend. "Currently, approximately 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccination coverage of less than 30%. These communities, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, are our most vulnerable. In some of these areas, we are already seeing increasing rates of disease," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House briefing Thursday. Read on to see if your state is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthNBC News

RSV is spreading in summer, CDC warns, worrying parents and doctors

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, doctors are now warning about another respiratory disease spreading among infants and young children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory last month that respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is unexpectedly spreading in Southern states. RSV, which usually spikes during winter, can cause severe illness in kids and older adults and kills up to 500 children under age 5 each year.
Public Healthhawaiipublicradio.org

Health Department: Public Schools Will Not Require Student COVID-19 Vaccinations

As more residents of Hawai‘i get the coronavirus vaccine, the focus is shifting to our keiki. State lawmakers and the state Department of Health conducted an informational briefing on Friday to discuss the possibilities of vaccinating younger populations. Acting State Epidemiologist Sarah Kemble explained how Pfizer and Moderna are conducting...
Public HealthCNET

Should you wear a mask if you're vaccinated? CDC vs. WHO

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If you're vaccinated against COVID, isn't it safe to toss the mask now? Well, it depends who you ask. The World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have entirely different recommendations for masks for vaccinated individuals for entirely different reasons. The conflicting guidance comes as the highly contagious delta variant continues to dominate new cases around the world, including in the US.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Seven schools are hit by worrying Covid cases with Indian variant feared to be more infectious in kids – prompting calls for teachers to be vaccinated NOW

Hundreds of school children will be spending the school holiday break in isolation as the highly infectious Indian Delta strain of Covid-19 continues to infect younger and younger people. From the early days of the pandemic last year right up until the new variant hit Australia's shores, politicians and public...

Comments / 0

Community Policy