Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

MPS teacher and superfan works Bucks into her virtual reading session

By Rebecca Klopf
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AmXdS_0asUidRG00

When it comes to the Bucks, a Milwaukee teacher cannot hide her pride.

“I just love my home team,” said Dannette Justus.

Dannette Justus
Dannette Justus speaks to her MPS students about her Bucks outfit before her virtual reading session.

Self-proclaimed superfan, Dannette works for Milwaukee Public Schools at Siefert Elementary. She often reads virtually to the kids and her videos usually feature Dannette in some sort of Bucks attire.

”If you notice, Bucks, Bucks, Bucks. Go Bucks Go,” said Dannette pointing to her Bucks shirt.

CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP: MORE COVERAGE:

She likes to surround herself with Bucks gear and the kids notice she is usually connecting the books to her favorite team.

“I try to align the books with Bucks as much as I can as often as I can,” said Dannette.

She is such a big fan she was picked by the Bucks to introduce Khris Middleton when the MPS teachers gave introductions for the team.

Rebecca Klopf
Dannette Justus

Dannette says she grew up going to Bucks games with her grandfather. After he passed, Danette and her mom kept the tradition going.

“I have been supporting the Bucks for 30 plus years including the season they only won 15 games. I was still at every game supporting them,” said Dannette.

Dannette was born just after the Bucks won their first NBA Championship so she feels like this has to be the year they win again!

“I turned 50, it has been 50 years since they have won a championship. I don’t think there is a better birthday gift,” said Dannette.

A few of Dannette’s fellow teachers want to make sure Dannette gets to see one of the Bucks Finals Games in person. Since she can’t afford the tickets, they have a GoFundMe set up f or her and her mom to go.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khris Middleton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Go Bucks#Nba Championship#Typo#Mps#Milwaukee Public Schools#Siefert Elementary#Bucks Bucks#Fiserv Forum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says 2 NBA Stars Play Harder Than Everyone

When it comes to going all out on a nightly basis, two players stand out above the rest in the NBA, according to Charles Barkley. Following the Milwaukee Bucks‘ blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Barkley and his TNT colleagues heaped plenty of praise on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time league MVP produced 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the 125-91 romp.
NBAPosted by
E! News

Kendall Jenner Admits She's "Emotional" While Watching Boyfriend Devin Booker in First NBA Finals Game

Watch: Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Celebrate Anniversary With a Vacation. Kendall Jenner is feeling quite invested in the 2021 NBA Finals. The 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted footage to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 6 as she watched boyfriend Devin Booker competing with his Phoenix Suns against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Her video was filmed as she watched the competition from Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absolutely insane block on Deandre Ayton saves the day for Bucks in Game 4

Giannis Antetokounmpo (and his long arms) saved the series for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns with an incredibly clutch defensive stop on DeAndre Ayton. The two-man game between Devin Booker and Ayton has been lethal for the Suns but when the game is on the line, Giannis made sure to come up with one of the biggest blocks of the series.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Watch: Giannis block on Ayton is one of greatest plays in NBA Finals history…but Skip Bayless hated it

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s clutch block on Deandre Ayton in Game 4 will go down as one of the best plays in NBA Finals history. The Milwaukee Bucks have risen from the dead after facing a serious disadvantage of being down 0-2 in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo helped lead Milwaukee to a Game 3 win, and he helped seal the deal in Game 4.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Lakers’ title hopes dealt savage blow by Spencer Dinwiddie

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns have done a tremendous job thus far in gifting the entire basketball world with what has become a truly epic NBA Finals matchup. It wasn’t too long ago, however, that we all presumed that it was going to be the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets who were going to battle it out for this year’s title.
NBASportsGrid

What Do The Bucks Need To Do To Win Game 4 Of The NBA Finals?

The Milwaukee Bucks trail 2-1 in the NBA Finals, but you might say they have the Suns right where they want them. After all, a series doesn’t really start until one of the teams can steal a game on the road, and not only have both teams been perfect at home thus far, they’ve also covered the point spread in each game.
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Suns JAM Session Podcast: NBA Finals Preview: Suns vs. Bucks

The matchup is set: Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals. We’re hear to talk about the matchup and give our thoughts on the results. Click the Subscribe button. Click the bell to turn on notifications. Watch right here!. Not much of a video person? Like to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy