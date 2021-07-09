MPS teacher and superfan works Bucks into her virtual reading session

When it comes to the Bucks, a Milwaukee teacher cannot hide her pride.

“I just love my home team,” said Dannette Justus.

Dannette Justus Dannette Justus speaks to her MPS students about her Bucks outfit before her virtual reading session.

Self-proclaimed superfan, Dannette works for Milwaukee Public Schools at Siefert Elementary. She often reads virtually to the kids and her videos usually feature Dannette in some sort of Bucks attire.

”If you notice, Bucks, Bucks, Bucks. Go Bucks Go,” said Dannette pointing to her Bucks shirt.

CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP: MORE COVERAGE:



She likes to surround herself with Bucks gear and the kids notice she is usually connecting the books to her favorite team.

“I try to align the books with Bucks as much as I can as often as I can,” said Dannette.

She is such a big fan she was picked by the Bucks to introduce Khris Middleton when the MPS teachers gave introductions for the team.

Rebecca Klopf Dannette Justus

Dannette says she grew up going to Bucks games with her grandfather. After he passed, Danette and her mom kept the tradition going.

“I have been supporting the Bucks for 30 plus years including the season they only won 15 games. I was still at every game supporting them,” said Dannette.

Dannette was born just after the Bucks won their first NBA Championship so she feels like this has to be the year they win again!

“I turned 50, it has been 50 years since they have won a championship. I don’t think there is a better birthday gift,” said Dannette.

A few of Dannette’s fellow teachers want to make sure Dannette gets to see one of the Bucks Finals Games in person. Since she can’t afford the tickets, they have a GoFundMe set up f or her and her mom to go.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip