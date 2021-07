The 4th annual Lovegrass Music Festival will take place on August 12th – 14th at Wilson State Park. The local organizers are expecting unprecedented attendance of 500 people per day at the bluegrass music event, which draws many locals as well as out-of-staters. The Lovegrass Music Festival showcases world-class bluegrass musicians from around the Midwest in conjunction with the picturesque Wilson State Park. Musicians from Kansas, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico, and Tennessee will be playing at this year’s festival. The community event consists of music performances from a stage overlooking the lake, as well as new acoustic instrument workshops, a singer/songwriter showcase, and a kids activity area.