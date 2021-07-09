LISTEN: How did an Anchorage runner go missing during a popular mountain race?

The Mount Marathon Race in Seward took place Wednesday, after a year off due to the pandemic, without reports of any major trouble. It’s not uncommon for racers to be injured, running to the top of 3,022-foot Mount Marathon and back down again. But what happened in the 2012 Mount Marathon Race really stands out in Alaska lore. That’s when Anchorage resident Michael LeMaitre went missing while running the race, never to be seen again.