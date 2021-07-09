Road Closures Scheduled in South Lacey Neighborhoods From July 13-20

Ever year the City of Lacey performs a variety of preventative pavement maintenance to sustain a higher level of performance and delay the need for complete roadway rehabilitation. As part of the City of Lacey’s 2021 Slurry Seal project, the City will begin sealing roadways in several south Lacey neighborhoods on Tuesday, July 13. The City anticipates completing the project on Tuesday, July 20. This work is weather-dependent and subject to change. Watch for updates on the City’s website, and Facebook and Twitter accounts.