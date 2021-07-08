Appeal filed against judge's ruling in Elizabeth Hardesty's candidacy for Lima Mayor. Before the primary election, Alice Donahue and Bart Mills filed a civil lawsuit against mayoral candidate Elizabeth Hardesty and the Allen County Board of Elections saying the board abused their power when they voted to uphold her residency, in turn allowing her to run for mayor. Donahue and Mills contend that Hardesty was living in Texas until October of 2020. But Hardesty has always said that Lima was her home and just worked outside of Ohio.