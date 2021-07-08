Cancel
Presidential Election

Election 2020 West Virginia Congress

By Patrick Semansky
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden has pushed for beefing up IRS audits of corporations to raise revenue for his new spending proposals, but Republicans are raising the alarm about the potential consequences of the plan.

Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

'Hell Yeah I Would Leave': Lindsey Graham Suggests Republicans Copy Texas Democrats, Flee Washington To Block Infrastructure Vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said he would take whatever legal means necessary to stop Democrats from approving their massive $3.5 trillion infrastructure package, even if it means following in the steps of Texas Democrats who fled their state to block restrictive voting legislation—a likely far-fetched proposal for the U.S. Senate, where only a simple majority of lawmakers are needed to conduct business.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Three House Republicans lose appeals on fines over Pelosi’s mask mandate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three Republican U.S. House members have lost appeals challenging fines for not wearing face coverings on the House floor earlier this year. On Tuesday, the U.S. House Ethics Committee released statements noting that U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Ralph Norman of South Carolina had failed in their appeals of $500 fines issued in May.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Republican fundraising arm outraises Democratic counterpart in June

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The fundraising arm of the Republican Party raised more money in June than its Democratic counterpart as heavy inflows from small donors signaled rank-and-file enthusiasm ahead of next year’s congressional elections. Disclosures filed on Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission showed the Republican National Committee raised $16.3...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

EXPLAINER: How Democrats Hope to Enact Biden Domestic Agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers’ most consequential battle this year over President Joe Biden’s expansive domestic agenda will snake through a legislative maze that's eye-rolling even by Congress’ standards. In a Capitol where procedures can be exasperating for outsiders to grasp on a good day, Democrats have concocted an elaborate choreography...
Presidential ElectionBBC

Texas Democrats flee state to block Republican voting law

Democratic politicians in Texas have left their state en masse in an effort to prevent Republicans there from passing a law to tighten voting rules. The move will temporarily paralyse the state's House of Representatives, which requires at least two-thirds of the 150 members be present for a vote. At...
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

Manchin meets with Texas Democrats in Washington to discuss voting rights

Texas legislative Democrats met with Senator Joe Manchin to discuss voting rights as they were in Washington to prevent the passage of a bill they say would restrict voting in their state.Democrats from the Texas state legislature are in Washington in an attempt to block the passage of a Republican-sponsored bill. Republican Governor Greg Abbott called a special legislative session for the bill after Democrats staged a walkout from the legislature in May to oppose the bill.State Senator Roland Gutierrez said he and other Texas Democrats spoke with Mr Manchin, who, as a conservative Democrat, is often the deciding vote...

