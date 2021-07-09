Cancel
Idaho State

Idaho governor issues emergency declaration for wildfire season

By Ruth Brown
Idaho Capital Sun
 6 days ago

Originally published on the Idaho Reports blog on Friday, July 9.

As temperatures soar this week and the drought continues, Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued an emergency declaration related to wildfire Friday.

Little also mobilized Idaho National Guard firefighters and aircraft to assist in the effort.

Northern areas of the state have reported fires starting due to lightning strikes. The Dixie-Jumbo Fire, 15 miles south of Elk City, started July 5 and had burned more than 11,000 acres, as of Thursday.

The U.S. Forest Service reports that hot, dry, windy conditions will peak on Sunday, potentially exacerbating the problem.

Living with Wildfire | Outdoor Idaho

The emergency declaration authorizes Idaho National Guard personnel with fire line qualifications to work on active wildfires and for other personnel to support fire logistic activities. The declaration also makes National Guard aircraft resources available for firefighting.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning with dangerously high temperatures across most of Idaho, up to 105 degrees Fahrenheit in the day and 60s to 70s at night. NWS also has red flag fire warnings in place for the Snake River Valley due to expected wind gusts of up to 35 mph and low humidity.

Because of the large number of fires burning across the West, there are diminished resources for fighting fires. Extreme fire conditions are now reported at or exceeding all-time maximum levels, and weather forecasts indicate no break in fire weather conditions in the weeks ahead. His office reported some fire restrictions may be implemented by local officials in coming days.

The Idaho Office of Emergency Management is prepared to help with activating National Guard resources for fire suppression.

The 2021 Legislative Session brought extensive debate over the governor’s ability to issue emergency declarations, after Little issued one at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Wildfire is presenting an imminent threat to life, property, and the environment, and we need all hands on deck,” Little said through a press release. “I appreciate our firefighters and fire managers for working so hard under such challenging conditions, and I am grateful that our guardsmen are able to step in once again to support Idaho communities. I want to thank Idahoans for doing their part to prevent wildfires during a season where Idaho is particularly vulnerable to human-caused wildfires.”

Information on fire restrictions is available at 1-844-ID-FIRES or 1-844-433-4737. For specifics on exemptions, frequently asked questions, and more, see the Idaho Fire Restrictions Plan. Find out more about fire restrictions at www.idl.idaho.gov .

The post Idaho governor issues emergency declaration for wildfire season appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

