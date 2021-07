Extensive trail work begins on the Hermosa Creek Trail System. The Forest asks trail users to know before they go and follow all trails signs. The Columbine Ranger District has begun extensive trail work on the southernmost 5.5 miles of the Hermosa Creek Trail that will continue through summer. The trail system is located northwest of Durango, with the majority of the work occurring at the lower Hermosa trailhead, Hermosa Campground, and the Dutch Creek crossing. The work is in partnership with Colorado Parks & Wildlife and will be completed with the support of Southwest Conservation Corps (SCC). The work will improve safety on this high-use trail.