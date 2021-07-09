Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

MA Lawmakers Give Final OK To $48B Budget

wamc.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassachusetts lawmakers gave final approval to a new state budget Friday after House and Senate negotiators reached a deal Thursday on a $48.1 billion spending plan. Negotiators who hammered out the final budget proposal benefited from an extra $4.2 billion in surging tax revenues over the last six months that outpaced projections agreed to by legislative leaders and Gov. Charlie Baker's administration when the state was still in the throes of the pandemic.

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Massachusetts#House#Massachusetts Senate#Ma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Pioneer Press

MN lawmakers tout bipartisan talks, partisan wins in record $52B budget

Delivering the final deal just in the nick of time, Minnesota’s politically divided lawmakers are celebrating their $52 billion budget, hammered out largely behind closed doors thanks to bipartisan negotiating and individual policy wins for each party. Standing in a packed reception room in the state Capitol for the first...
foxbangor.com

Lawmakers pass $8.5 billion state budget

AUGUSTA — An $8.5 billion state budget has been approved by Maine lawmakers. The proposal includes educational improvements, tax relief, and a one-time hazard pay payment for people who worked during the pandemic. Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Cumberland and Senate chair of the legislature’s appropriations committee, said the “hazard pay” is...
US News and World Report

Lawmakers Approve $13.1B Budget, Other Bills to End Session

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island lawmakers approved a $13.1 billion state budget and a host of other bills as they recessed for the summer late Thursday. The spending plan, which cleared the state Senate on a 30-7 vote, boosts support for affordable housing, social services and education — and without any broad-based tax increases.
KEYC

Minnesota lawmakers avoid government shutdown as $52B budget signed into law

ST .PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota’s COVID-19 Recovery Budget was officially signed and delivered by Gov. Tim Walz Thursday morning. It marks the end of long negotiations between a divided legislature and the governor on state spending. This as the Democratic House and Republican-controlled Senate sorted out their differences, passing several omnibus bills late into Wednesday evening and avoiding a government shutdown.
Gaffney Ledger

City OKs budget with no changes

Surprise, surprise – putting aside their differences, a motion passed unanimously at last Tuesday’s special called Gaffney City Council meeting. And this motion was a big one – final reading of the 2021-’22 fiscal year budget. Council members approved their finance committee’s recommendation to pass final reading of the budget...
Politicsohiohouse.gov

Lawmakers Approve New State Budget, Ban on Vaccine Mandates in Schools

COLUMBUS – Tax relief and investments to help Ohio keep and create jobs are among the highlights of the state budget plan approved by lawmakers, announced State Rep. Jennifer Gross (R-West Chester). “Providing tax relief and supporting Ohio businesses through this state budget will bolster job creation in our state,”...
mycouriertribune.com

Parson vetting gas tax hike OK’d by Missouri lawmakers

(The Center Square) – Missouri lawmakers agreed to raise the state’s gas tax for the first time in 25 years during their 2021 session, but Gov. Mike Parson has not signed the bill amid concerns about its constitutionality under the state’s Hancock Amendment. The 1980 Hancock Amendment requires Missouri to...
Star-Tribune

Alaska lawmakers tasked with making budget recommendations

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska lawmakers tasked with making recommendations on a state fiscal plan said they want to come up with proposals that can receive broad support. The House last month agreed to set up the working group as part of a compromise aimed at averting a potential partial government shutdown.
Marietta Times

Wealthy state lawmakers to gain from income tax cuts in budget

Some of the wealthiest state lawmakers stand to save thousands of dollars annually on their taxes thanks to changes they enacted in the state budget. Lawmakers lowered tax rates for all income earners and raised the minimum threshold at which Ohioans pay taxes on their income. They also eliminated the...
Mining Journal

LL-H OKs budget

LAKE LINDEN — Lake Linden-Hubbell Public Schools Board approved a $4.02 million general fund budget for the 2021-22 school year at a special meeting Wednesday. The budget includes $4,036,187 in revenues and $4,021,926 in appropriations. The district will carry a projected fund balance of $203,678 into the coming school year.
Energy IndustryWWAY NewsChannel 3

NC House gives energy bill its final OK

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina House gave its final approval to wide-ranging energy legislation during an unusual overnight session. The chamber met briefly early Thursday after midnight for the second of two required votes on the measure, which now heads to the Senate. The first vote happened early...
mma.org

Legislature OK’s FY22 budget with key investments in municipal and school aid

The House and Senate on July 9 unanimously passed and sent to the governor a $48.1 billion state budget bill for fiscal 2022. Following months of state tax collections far exceeding expectations, the budget (H. 4002) reflects an agreement between Senate and House leaders to increase tax collection estimates for fiscal 2022 by $4.2 billion. As a result, several key local aid accounts received the higher of two funding levels in areas where the Senate and House needed to resolve differences.
lowerbuckstimes.com

Thomas’ Angel Tax Plan included in new state budget

Rep. Wendi Thomas (R-Bucks) announced funding for Angel Tax Credits was included in the budget for fiscal year 2021-22 and signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf. The funds will be dedicated to kick-starting new high-wage, high-tech companies in Pennsylvania. “With our world-renowned educational institutions, talented workforce of researchers, engineers...
sb-american.com

California Lawmakers Approve California’s $267 Billion Budget

VOICE AND VIEWPOINT – Although California lawmakers approved the budget in time for the state reopening, “And while we proudly embrace the California comeback, this last year reminds us that we need to plan for the unexpected,” said Gov. Newsom. Bo Tefu | California Black Media. The California legislature approved...
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

Local lawmakers talk about proposed state budget

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin state budget is heading to Gov. Tony Evers’ desk. Wednesday night, the State Senate passed the bill on a 23-9 vote, with most support coming from Republicans. Evers, a Democrat, must decide how to proceed. His options include signing bill, vetoing the entire...
Politicstechwire.net

As State Budget Emerges, So Does Broadband Bill

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of budget bills late Monday that his office said “reflects the majority” of the $262 billion 2021-22 state budget agreement. And absent a full, enacted 2021-2022 fiscal year budget document, officials made notable progress on another issue that’s foundational to much of IT and innovation.
southernminn.com

A rundown of the final budget agreement

In the late hours of June 30, we completed the final piece of the next state budget. The governor has now signed all the bills, funding is in place, a disastrous shutdown has been avoided, and Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency powers — for now — have been canceled. We still need to do more to protect ourselves from another long-term abuse of emergency power, but for now, freedom has been restored.
Posted by
Ohio Capital Journal

History Thursday: Budget debate led lawmakers to mow Statehouse lawn

By the fall of 1971, having tried just about everything else to get the state budget passed, Ohio lawmakers turned to their next great negotiating tool: Lawnmowers. The tardy budget meant state funding cuts. Lawmakers protested by cutting the grass on the Statehouse grounds themselves. Fifty years later, the Ohio General Assembly would pass a […] The post History Thursday: Budget debate led lawmakers to mow Statehouse lawn appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WWLP 22News

MA legislature pass $48.1B state budget without raising taxes

BOSTON (WWLP) – A new state budget has been approved on Beacon Hill, more than nine days after the fiscal year started. The Massachusetts legislature has officially passed a new budget without raising taxes because our revenue projections were higher than expected. Going into the budget season there was a lot of concern around the state of our finances, but lucky for lawmakers the state took in more tax revenue than expected, taking spending cuts and tax increases off the table.

Comments / 0

Community Policy