Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS AND BLOWING DUST POSSIBLE FROM THUNDERSTORMS ALONG THE EASTERN SIERRA AND IN FAR WESTERN NEVADA Thunderstorms will continue to develop through the early evening. Strong outflow winds greater than 40 mph from these thunderstorms may loft dust and cause visibility reductions below 1 mile. Blowing dust can be hazardous. In addition to the dust and wind threat, cloud-to-ground lightning, small hail, and brief periods of heavy rain may accompany the stronger thunderstorms. Those with outdoor activities should have a Plan B and quick access to shelter should a thunderstorm approach your location. Locations impacted include Reno, Carson City, Fallon, Bodie, Sonora Pass, Gardnerville, Virginia City, Bridgeport, Lee Vining, Twin Lakes, Lahontan Reservoir, Mono Lake, Coleville, Topaz Lake, Gardnerville Ranchos, Fernley, Dayton, Johnson Lane, Hawthorne and Yerington.