Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carson City, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 22:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS AND BLOWING DUST POSSIBLE FROM THUNDERSTORMS ALONG THE EASTERN SIERRA AND IN FAR WESTERN NEVADA Thunderstorms will continue to develop through the early evening. Strong outflow winds greater than 40 mph from these thunderstorms may loft dust and cause visibility reductions below 1 mile. Blowing dust can be hazardous. In addition to the dust and wind threat, cloud-to-ground lightning, small hail, and brief periods of heavy rain may accompany the stronger thunderstorms. Those with outdoor activities should have a Plan B and quick access to shelter should a thunderstorm approach your location. Locations impacted include Reno, Carson City, Fallon, Bodie, Sonora Pass, Gardnerville, Virginia City, Bridgeport, Lee Vining, Twin Lakes, Lahontan Reservoir, Mono Lake, Coleville, Topaz Lake, Gardnerville Ranchos, Fernley, Dayton, Johnson Lane, Hawthorne and Yerington.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fallon, NV
County
Mineral County, NV
County
Storey County, NV
State
Nevada State
County
Lyon County, NV
City
Fernley, NV
County
Douglas County, NV
City
Johnson Lane, NV
County
Washoe County, NV
City
Hawthorne, NV
City
Carson City, NV
City
Reno, NV
County
Pershing County, NV
City
Gardnerville Ranchos, NV
County
Churchill County, NV
City
Virginia City, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Tahoe#Mono Lake#Topaz Lake#Lightning Strikes#Greater Lake Tahoe Area#Yerington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions seven Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions target individuals...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy