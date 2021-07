TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's your forecast for the next four hours:. It's a calm and warm start to your Friday. Expect a mix of sun & clouds for the afternoon with hot and humid conditions. There will be a few showers and storms in the area as we go past 3:00 p.m. Some of these storms will produce heavy rain with the small possibility of localized flooding. The areas that have the best chance to see the rain is in Southwest Georgia. Showers will mix out past dinner.