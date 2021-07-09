Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mono County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Mono by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mono THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOPING THIS AFTERNOON OVER THE EASTERN SIERRA AND DOUGLAS-LYON-MINERAL COUNTIES Thunderstorms will continue to develop over the eastern Sierra and across far western Nevada through this evening. Strong outflow winds over 40 mph, small hail, and brief periods of heavy rain may accompany the stronger thunderstorms. Lightning strikes outside of cores could also ignite wildfires. Those with outdoor activities should have a Plan B and quick access to shelter should a thunderstorm approach your location. Locations impacted include Carson City, Mammoth Lakes, Bodie, Chalfant, Crowley Lake, Gardnerville, Benton, June Lake, Bridgeport, Lee Vining, Twin Lakes, Incline Village, Toms Place, Mono Lake, Coleville, Topaz Lake, Kings Beach, Gardnerville Ranchos, Dayton and Johnson Lane.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mono County, CA
City
Lee Vining, CA
State
Nevada State
City
Mammoth Lakes, CA
City
Twin Lakes, CA
City
Kings Beach, CA
City
Benton, CA
City
Chalfant Valley, CA
City
Toms Place, CA
City
Bridgeport, CA
City
June Lake, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mono#Lightning Strikes#Special Weather Statement#The Eastern Sierra#Sierra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions seven Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions target individuals...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy