Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Kenedy by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 06:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brooks; Inland Kenedy SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 508 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rudolph, or 13 miles south of Armstrong, moving north at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Norias and Rudolph.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0