Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-11 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area VERY HOT THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK Strong high pressure will persist over the Sierra at least into early next week. This will push highs into the upper 80s to mid 90s for Sierra valleys with highs peaking in the upper 60s to upper 70s even over higher Sierra peaks. If you plan on venturing into the Sierra this weekend to escape the lower elevation heat, note that conditions will still feel quite hot for the afternoon hours, especially if you are exposed to the sun. Also, Lake Tahoe water temperatures are in the upper 60s so cold water shock is still possible which can greatly increase the chances for inhaling water and drowning. Personal flotation devices are recommended at all times.

alerts.weather.gov

