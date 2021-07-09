Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 345 PM MST. * At 306 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arivaca, or 14 miles west of Tubac, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Arivaca and Arivaca Lake. This includes Route 286 between mile markers 3 and 21. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

