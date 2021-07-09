Gossip Girl
For the first time since 2012, we can finally look forward to new Gossip Girl episodes again. The HBO Max spinoff picks up nine years after the original CW series and brings us back into the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite, and this time, the all-knowing Gossip Girl has upgraded from a blog to a Deuxmoi-like Instagram page. In the sociopolitical climate of 2021, our new group of rich teens acknowledge their privilege, but that doesn't mean they're above manipulation and scheming.www.harpersbazaar.com
