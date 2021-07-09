Fuchsia OS jigsaw puzzle appeared on eBay, pointing to ‘new brand system’
A commemorative jigsaw puzzle for the Fuchsia OS development team appeared on eBay, pointing to a “new brand system” for the project. Since December, Google’s Fuchsia OS has seen a great deal of movement in terms of the project’s public presence. Google is now welcoming contributions from the public and shipping Fuchsia onto Made by Google hardware, starting with the first-gen Nest Hub. While Fuchsia has yet to have its moment in the spotlight, the skunkworks operating system is far more public than it’s ever been before.9to5google.com
