Fuchsia OS jigsaw puzzle appeared on eBay, pointing to ‘new brand system’

Where many other companies were focused on releasing Android phones with the biggest and most impressive-sounding specs, Google has carved out a niche showing how to use software to make the hardware more useful. In many ways, the Pixel 4 was the first phone that offered a number of features you couldn't get anywhere else at the time. And the phone has continued to deliver a great experience, even though it was released almost two years ago now. So when it showed up on Amazon for $400 unlocked in "Just Black," I thought it was still worth recommending.