Imperial County, CA

County of Imperial seeks applicants for 2021 Advisory Redistricting Commission

By Caleb J. Fernández
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 6 days ago
Deadline: Friday, July 16th 5PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The County of Imperial has plans to redraw the County’s five supervisorial district boundaries through redistricting efforts. Every 10 years, census updates require geographic perimeters to be modified.

The Board of Supervisors has formed a five-member commission with the purpose of collecting community input through public hearings and mapping sessions. It will also recommend updated placement of the supervisiorial district boundaries to the Board.

Imperial Valley locals will have many opportunities to participate during the redistricting process, including:

  • Apply to be a member of the 2021 Redistricting Advisory Commission.
  • Attend and speak at the 2021 Redistricting Advisory Commission’s meetings.
  • Submit maps electronically with proposed supervisorial district boundaries.
  • Advocate throughout the process for the district you want or the district map you prefer.

Eligibility requirements:

  • Must be a registered voter in Imperial County.
  • Must not be an elected official of the County, or a family member, staff member, or paid campaign staff of an elected official of the County.
  • Must have the ability to serve from July through December 2021 and participate in all meetings of the Commission.
  • Must not be a candidate for an elective office of the County or serve as an appointed officer of the County (including service on another board or commission).
  • Must possess experience that demonstrates the ability to comprehend and apply the applicable State and Federal legal requirements.

Applications are available here , and due no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, July 16.

Paper applications may be retrieved from the Board's Community Service Director Rebecca Terrazaz-Baxter, by emailing her at rebeccaterrazas-baxter@co.imperial.ca.us.

KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

