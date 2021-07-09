Generation's Chase Sui Wonders Is Finding the Joy in Everything

The movie Soul was produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures and is about a jazz musician/teacher Joe Gardner who seeks to reconnect with his body after his soul is separated from it. Along the way he meets 22 and together they find out what it means to live. The movie overall inspires one to find their own interest in their lives and pursue it. If you ask, what is your purpose? Soul is here to tell you that you don’t need a specific purpose, it can be anything you enjoy and want it to be.