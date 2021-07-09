Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Generation's Chase Sui Wonders Is Finding the Joy in Everything

By Erica Gonzales
Harper's Bazaar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s abundance of teenage, coming-of-age shows, HBO Max’s Generation (styled Genera+ion) hits a soft spot for its relatable approach and inherent joy. Like Euphoria and its contemporaries, it follows high schoolers navigating sexuality, identity, love, and family life, but Generation was actually created by a teenager, Zelda Barnz (with her fathers, writers and producers Ben and Daniel Barnz). Her authentic telling captures the struggles and awkwardness of modern adolescence, but with warmth, humor, and pure fun.

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation Z#Sui#Ion#Saving Private Ryan#Wonders#A24#Harvard#Generation And Niki#Hbo#Covid#Griley#Tiktok#Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
MoviesPosted by
BET

Zendaya Responds To New Lola Bunny ‘Space Jam’ Look

With Space Jam: A New Legacy headed to theaters next month, Lola Bunny, voiced by Zendaya, has been redesigned to make the character less sexual. But the character's look has stirred up some controversy that the actress didn't realize was going to be a big deal, she told Entertainment Weekly in an interview.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Generation EPs Daniel and Zelda Barnz Talk Finale Cliffhangers and Making a Show 'That Celebrated Queer Joy'

What would a show about teens be without at least one hormone- and drug-fueled rager?. In the season finale of HBO Max’s Generation (now available to stream, Spoilers ahead!), a party at Riley’s house turned into a tornado of alcohol and emotions. Not only was there a break-up (Chester and Bo!) and a make-up (Riley and Greta!!), but the cliffhangers were aplenty, as Riley stopped just short of admitting her hotel hookup to Greta, and later, a mysterious suitor arrived to cheer up a brokenhearted Chester. (Any idea of who it might be? Drop your thoughts in the Comments!
Moviesmediamilwaukee.com

The Movie Soul Explores the Wonders of Life, Death, and Everything in Between

The movie Soul was produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures and is about a jazz musician/teacher Joe Gardner who seeks to reconnect with his body after his soul is separated from it. Along the way he meets 22 and together they find out what it means to live. The movie overall inspires one to find their own interest in their lives and pursue it. If you ask, what is your purpose? Soul is here to tell you that you don’t need a specific purpose, it can be anything you enjoy and want it to be.
MoviesPosted by
Vail Daily

The Movie Guru: “Gunpowder Milkshake” and the new “Space Jam” offer different kinds of fun

Gunpowder Milkshake (Netflix) There’s a lot to like about “Gunpowder Milkshake.”. The action movie delivers a wonderfully healthy dose of excellent actresses causing an incredible amount of mayhem. There’s also some excellent stylized violence, run through with a sneaky sense of humor that shines through at the most entertaining moments. And, of course, I’m always happy to see Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Carla Gugino in just about anything.
LifestyleKATU.com

How To Be A Generator Of Joy!

Ambassador of Joy Barry Shore was back on the show today to share how to be a generator of joy! A multi-patented serial entrepreneur, Barry was afflicted suddenly with a crippling disease that left him completely paralyzed overnight. But his decision to use this experience to re-make his life and the lives of others has opened a unique opportunity to find JOY in living regardless of circumstance. To check out his book "The Joy Of Living" and for more tips from Barry, you can go to his website by clicking here!
LifestyleToledo Blade

Generation Why: Make time to find a hammock

Anybody else feel like they’ve been busy lately? Like really, really busy?. Ever since things have started to reopen, I’ve been so eager to get back out into the world that I’ve jumped at any and every opportunity to do something again. Going to dinner and the movies on a Tuesday night? I’m in. Impromptu camping trip with friends? Absolutely. Any and every graduation party or birthday bash? RSVPing yes.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Dimitri Snowden Erases Life With Ashley

Dimitri Snowden has officially erased his life with “wife” Ashley. The Seeking Sister Wife cast member completely deleted all his posts from his Instagram account. This occurred mere hours after Ashley took to the same social media forum to announce she is single. Rumors have been swirling for some time now that the couple had split. Additionally, it had been alleged Dimitri was both homeless and broke. A lot has transpired over the past few months between the couple. It is no wonder they crashed and burned.
TV SeriesMidland Reporter-Telegram

'Gossip Girl' has always been about out-of-touch rich kids - can it pull off socially conscious characters?

During the first group outing of the new "Gossip Girl" reboot, a young man walks into a members-only club and sits next to his girlfriend, a social media influencer. He shares the Dan Humphrey-esque trait of being completely over whatever harebrained plans the wealthy teenagers may have, but projects his disdain with the confidence of someone who doesn't doubt his place among the rest of them.
LifestyleSedalia Democrat

Finding joy, finding happiness

There is a difference between being happy and having joy in your heart. Happiness comes when things go our way and make life easier or sweeter. It makes me happy when I make a sale at work or when …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers.
CelebritiesPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Joy Oladokun Finds Her Spotlight

It's been remarkable to watch singer-songwriter Joy Oladukun's professional success, despite the pandemic: Her music keeps showing up on popular scripted shows like Grey's Anatomy and This Is Us, leading to live performances on late night shows with Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert — all without really leaving her base of Nashville, Tenn.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Griff Makes the Perfect Pop Soundtrack for Hurt and Healing

Pop singer Griff was getting ready the morning of the BRIT Awards when a bouquet of flowers appeared, mysteriously signed, “From your friend Taylor.” To her surprise, it was Taylor Swift. Her sweet friendship with the “Cardigan” singer began in November last year on Twitter, Griff says, and blossomed into a beautiful, mutual adoration (though Griff had long been a Swiftie). At the BRIT ceremony in May, their relationship hit a peak: Swift shouted-out Griff in her speech and invited her to hang out in her dressing room, where they shared fries in their sparkly and frilly gowns. Griff soaked in the moment.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Zendaya Channels Lola Bunny in a Colorful Moschino Fit at the Space Jam Premiere

Zendaya took a style nod from her Space Jam character, Lola Bunny. Last night, the Emmy-winning actress stepped out on the red carpet for the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy in a bright Moschino ensemble reminiscent of her role in the film as Lola Bunny. With the ensemble, she wore white Louboutin pumps and jewelry courtesy of Bulgari, and tied the look together with a side-swept ponytail and a pretty pink pout.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Finally Spills The Truth On Rumors She’s Dating Van Jones & Maluma

Is Kim Kardashian dated Van Jones, or what? The reality star finally spilled the tea about those rumors on the ‘KUWTK’ reunion. It’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian quickly fell victim to dating rumors after her split from Kanye West earlier this year. Reports quickly linked her to CNN contributor, Van Jones, who she’s worked closely with on prison reform over the last few years. Kim stayed tight-lipped about the rumors for now, but on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, she set the record straight. She also touched on the other man she’s been linked to, Maluma.
Beauty & FashionPage Six

Zendaya wears Beyoncé’s 2003 Versace dress to the 2021 BET Awards

At Sunday night’s 2021 BET Awards, Zendaya paid homage to Beyoncé by slipping into the plunging purple Versace dress the singer wore to the very same show back in 2003. The sexy violet-and-green gown features a dangerously deep halter neckline with a long, flowing skirt and thigh-high slit, which Beyoncé chopped into a mini for her first-ever performance of “Crazy in Love.”
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Cardi B and Kulture Twin in Pink Tulle Princess Dresses for Her Third Birthday Party

Cardi B threw quite the bash for her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus's third birthday. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper shared a slew of photos from her daughter's Disney princess-themed celebration over the weekend. Cardi pulled out all the stops for the fete, including having Kulture make her grand entrance in a horse-drawn carriage, granting guests with a performance from "real" princesses, and, of course, matching with her daughter in over-the-top pink tulle ball gowns and tiaras for the occasion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy