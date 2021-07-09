Cancel
Politics

Neighbors form "boat fleet" to cross flooded road

By Landon Harrar
mycbs4.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many roads in our area are now re-opening after being flooded by Elsa, a handful of neighbors off Millhopper Road have had to adjust to only being able to reach their homes by boat. Driving down 124th Street off Millhopper Road you’ll quickly notice a lake where the road...

Parsons, KSkggfradio.com

Roads Closed in Parsons After Flooding

Several roads in Parsons are closed after heavy rains fell yesterday. The Parsons Police Department is working with the fire department and Parsons city crews warn residents of flood water hazards. Crews will be working throughout the day to monitor and close roads as needed, as well as evacuate any citizens that may be in dangerous waters or areas of town.
Baton Rouge, LAbrproud.com

Neighbors share flooding concerns in Siegen Lane area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Earlier this week Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the latest in flood mitigation but some residents in the Siegen Lane area worry it won’t be enough to save their homes. The mayor announced the widening of Ward Creek at Siegen to reduce the backup of...
Jefferson County, IDeastidahonews.com

Decades old private road causing dispute among Jefferson County neighbors

RIGBY — A section of dirt road is at the center of a neighborhood dispute in Jefferson County. The section of 465 North near 4100 East has beautiful homes, towering green trees and two bridges that cross water. The crossroads on 4100 East and 465 North indicate both a private and public road. 4100 E has a green street sign showing that it’s public, while 465 North has a blue sign, which means it’s private. Signs posted before the dirt road read, “No trespassing. Private road. Residents only.”
South Charleston, WVWSAZ

Jefferson Road railroad crossing closed

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Jefferson Road railroad crossing in South Charleston will be shut down Thursday. It will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. CSX will be performing maintenance on the crossing. Crews say drivers should use alternate routes.
Bradford County, PAWOLF

Roads Impacted by Flooding in Bradford County

Due to the storms, areas of Bradford County have severe flooding. PennDOT has advised the following roads in Bradford County are closed in the area due to flooding or downed trees and utilities. Updates will be sent periodically. Route 4016 (Austinville Road) between Route 4019 (Iron Mine Road) and Route...
Trafficshaler.org

Update on Seavey Road Flooding

At the July 13, 2021 Board of Commissioners Meeting, the topic of Seavey Road was addressed due to the reoccurring flooding and closing that has happened recently due to storms. Flooding on Seavey Road is a result of a privately owned property and a fault with the storm sewer system. The line was visually inspected with a camera last week, and it was found that the storm sewer is failing, causing this reoccurring flooding on Seavey Road. There are only two reasons for a pipe to fail; the pipe has deteriorated, or it was not installed properly. This pipe was not installed by Shaler Township or PennDOT and is not publicly owned. There has been excellent communication between Shaler Township and PennDOT regarding this matter. This continuing situation has been escalated to the District Manager of PennDOT for resolution. A letter has also been sent from PennDOT to the family that owns this private property instructing them to make the necessary repairs in a timely manner. There have been 5 closures of Seavey Road in the last 10 days. The Township is meeting with PennDOT on Thursday, July 15th on site. The Township is legally not permitted to go onto private property and fix the problem, but we are offering assistance with some material necessary to make these repairs. This offer has been relayed to the Executor of the Estate and the family that owns this property. The Township is reaching a level of frustration with this problem and the continuing inconvenience to our residents. Shaler Township’s Ward 1 Commissioner, Frank Iozzo, has been on Seavey Road every time this flooding occurs. The Township is trying to convince the property owner to accept this very generous offer of cooperation to address this issue. If the property owner does not resolve the continuing issue, it will be brought back to the Board of Commissioners to get authorization to go onto the private property and complete the necessary repairs. The apartment complex has been in construction since 2009, and the property owner has not completed construction on the building or obtained an occupancy permit. The Township will take the necessary legal action to correct this situation if the property owner refuses to accept responsibility and repair the storm pipe with an agreed upon timeframe that will be discussed at the July 15th meeting.
La Crosse, WInews8000.com

West Avenue in La Crosse slated for road construction

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A more long-term street construction project will start on Monday on sections of West Avenue. Intersections at King Street and Badger Street will be reduced to one-lane traffic. The closure is necessary to facilitate road construction at the intersections. The project aims to improve safety...
Columbia, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Driver rescued from flooded road

The driver of a pickup truck stuck in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Elsa in Columbia was rescued without injury Friday evening, state police said. The Troop K state police barracks received a call around 6:30 p.m. Friday from someone who reported seeing the truck drive into water flowing over Parker Bridge Road, near the Coventry town line, police said.
Brimfield, MAWWLP 22News

Flooding closes road in Brimfield

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Five Bridge Road in Brimfield is closed due to flooding Friday night. The Brimfield Police Department said the Army Corps of Engineers alerted them of the road closure at the “dirt portion” of the road. Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes until it’s safe.
Environmentalachuachronicle.com

Neighbors asked to help control mosquitoes, report flooding after Elsa

Local mosquito populations already on the rise prior to the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa may find new breeding grounds in standing water left behind by the storm. The City of Gainesville’s Mosquito Control actively monitors and treats more than 400 breeding sites throughout Gainesville for mosquito larvae, including retention ponds, roadside ditches, and low-lying areas.
Bismarck, NDbismarcknd.gov

River Road Closure – Closure at Keel Boat Park

BISMARCK, N.D. – Starting Monday, 6:00 AM, July 12, 2021, River Road north of Fraine Barracks Road will be closed to through traffic for road repairs. No detour routes will be provided. Access to Keelboat Park, near the riverboat landing will be maintained from Main Avenue. Starting Monday, July 12,...
Cedar Falls, IAcedar-falls.ia.us

Railroad Crossing Closure Notice - E Lone Tree Road

Beginning on July 12, 2021, Canadian Northern Railroad will begin work on the E Lone Tree Road railroad crossing. This work will take approximately 1 week, weather depending. During this closure, a detour will be available to the north by utilizing E Dunkerton Road. Below, you will find a map...

