Neighbors form "boat fleet" to cross flooded road

At the July 13, 2021 Board of Commissioners Meeting, the topic of Seavey Road was addressed due to the reoccurring flooding and closing that has happened recently due to storms. Flooding on Seavey Road is a result of a privately owned property and a fault with the storm sewer system. The line was visually inspected with a camera last week, and it was found that the storm sewer is failing, causing this reoccurring flooding on Seavey Road. There are only two reasons for a pipe to fail; the pipe has deteriorated, or it was not installed properly. This pipe was not installed by Shaler Township or PennDOT and is not publicly owned. There has been excellent communication between Shaler Township and PennDOT regarding this matter. This continuing situation has been escalated to the District Manager of PennDOT for resolution. A letter has also been sent from PennDOT to the family that owns this private property instructing them to make the necessary repairs in a timely manner. There have been 5 closures of Seavey Road in the last 10 days. The Township is meeting with PennDOT on Thursday, July 15th on site. The Township is legally not permitted to go onto private property and fix the problem, but we are offering assistance with some material necessary to make these repairs. This offer has been relayed to the Executor of the Estate and the family that owns this property. The Township is reaching a level of frustration with this problem and the continuing inconvenience to our residents. Shaler Township’s Ward 1 Commissioner, Frank Iozzo, has been on Seavey Road every time this flooding occurs. The Township is trying to convince the property owner to accept this very generous offer of cooperation to address this issue. If the property owner does not resolve the continuing issue, it will be brought back to the Board of Commissioners to get authorization to go onto the private property and complete the necessary repairs. The apartment complex has been in construction since 2009, and the property owner has not completed construction on the building or obtained an occupancy permit. The Township will take the necessary legal action to correct this situation if the property owner refuses to accept responsibility and repair the storm pipe with an agreed upon timeframe that will be discussed at the July 15th meeting.