New iPhone 12 Pro ‘In The Dark’ ad highlights selfies in Night Mode

By Filipe Espósito
9to5Mac
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today, Apple introduced a new advertisement promoting the interaction between the iPhone and Apple Watch. Now, the company has released another ad on its YouTube channel, this time highlighting selfies in Night Mode with the iPhone 12 Pro. In a 30-second video, Apple shows in a fun way how...

