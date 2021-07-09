Cancel
Science

Anyone can now make mouse-human chimeras

By Kristin Houser
Freethink
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, University at Buffalo scientists announced that they’d found a way to grow millions of human cells in mouse embryos. Now, they’ve published a how-to guide so that others can make their own mouse-human chimeras, a move that could lead to treatment breakthroughs for countless diseases — and maybe even growing human organs in animals.

