Anyone can now make mouse-human chimeras

Naive human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) can be used to generate mature human cells of all three germ layers in mouse–human chimeric embryos. Here, we describe a protocol for generating mouse–human chimeric embryos by injecting naive hPSCs converted from the primed state. Primed hPSCs are treated with a mammalian target of rapamycin inhibitor (Torin1) for 3 h and dissociated to single cells, which are plated on mouse embryonic fibroblasts in 2iLI medium, a condition essentially the same for culturing mouse embryonic stem cells. After 3–4 d, bright, dome-shaped colonies with mouse embryonic stem cell morphology are passaged in 2iLI medium. Established naive hPSCs are injected into mouse blastocysts, which produce E17.5 mouse embryos containing 0.1–4.0% human cells as quantified by next-generation sequencing of 18S ribosomal DNA amplicons. The protocol is suitable for studying the development of hPSCs in mouse embryos and may facilitate the generation of human cells, tissues and organs in animals.