2021 Flames Report Card: Michael Stone

By MGMacGillivray
matchsticksandgasoline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article55.13 CF%, -0.94 CFRel%, 56.19 xGF%, -2.63 xGFRel%. MGMacGillivray: C I haven’t been a supporter of Stone over the years, ever since BT decided to sign him to that really questionable contract which cost the Flames an extra draft pick and was obviously going to be bought out. However this year Stone was quite impressive after starting the year playing with Stockton. He worked his way into the Flames lineup and was nothing if not solid back there. He seemed to do a much better job of eliminating lapses defensively which we had seen in past seasons. The only reason Stone was even with the club really was the creation of the taxi squad, but he worked his way from that all the way to a regular in the lineup, major props to him. I wouldn’t have an issue if the Flames chose to re-sign him on another league minimum deal as a 6/7 dman this season.

