Star Wars: Visions has revealed the release date for its new anime anthology coming to Disney+! One of the most surprising recent announcements coming from the Star Wars universe was that the franchise would be branching out into anime for the first real time with a huge collaborative effort that enlists a number of major anime studios that fans are sure to be familiar with. Star Wars: Visions will be an anthology of short films that explores different facets of the franchise through the eyes of anime creators, and this means some big studios are involved.