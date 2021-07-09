Is Sifu on Xbox?
The martial arts brawler excited a large number of gamers, especially with its most recent gameplay trailer. With fluid action and stylized combat remaining true to martial arts, plenty of folks are eager to get their hands on it. With the game making an appearance at Sony's State of Play, and a store page on the Epic Games Store, Xbox fans are wondering whether Sifu will hit Xbox and Microsoft platforms. Here's what we know about Sifu arriving on Xbox.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0