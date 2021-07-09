Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Is Sifu on Xbox?

By Samuel Purdy
dbltap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe martial arts brawler excited a large number of gamers, especially with its most recent gameplay trailer. With fluid action and stylized combat remaining true to martial arts, plenty of folks are eager to get their hands on it. With the game making an appearance at Sony's State of Play, and a store page on the Epic Games Store, Xbox fans are wondering whether Sifu will hit Xbox and Microsoft platforms. Here's what we know about Sifu arriving on Xbox.

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Store#Martial Arts#Sifugame#Xbox Series S X#Playstation Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
SONY
Related
Video Gameswmleader.com

Sifu is delayed to early 2022, Sloclap announced

Absolver developer Sloclap announced that its kung fu brawler, Sifu, is delayed to early 2022. The announcement came at the end of a new teaser trailer presented during PlayStation’s State of Play event on Thursday. The game was originally slated to come out in 2021. In the game, you are...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Is Sifu on PlayStation Now?

After Thursday's State of Play, Sony fans are excited to get their hands on Sifu, and begin their journey to kung fu mastery. With Sony showing the game off at their State of Play, some are curious about whether Sifu is headed to PlayStation Now. With the game scheduled to release in early 2022, here's what we know about whether Sifu is coming to PlayStation Now.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Sifu moved back to early 2022

During today’s PlayStation State of Play, Sony revealed that Sifu is now coming out in early 2022. It was originally set for 2021. Sifu is a marital arts-based action game from Absolver-studio Sloclap, and it is coming to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It is also releasing on PC.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Kung-fu brawler Sifu delayed to 2022

Kung-fu brawler Sifu has been delayed to early 2022, a new trailer for the game confirms. Debuting today during the July PlayStation State of Play stream, the new Sifu trailer showcases the brawler's unique aging system, which makes the player character a few years older every time they die. You...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Join the Police Stories now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Always dreamed of being in one of those police raid shows? Now is your chance, as Police Stories becomes available on Xbox One and Series X|S for £12.49 from the Xbox Store. Previously released on the Nintendo Switch for £13.99, on the PS4 for £11.99 and PC via Steam for £13.99, Police Stories is a top-down, pixelated game about taking down criminals, rescuing civilians and defusing bombs. While its presentation makes it look like another Hotline Miami style shooter with frantic action, Police Stories actually takes a more tactical approach to its gameplay.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Battlefield 2042 Crossplay Features Detailed

After the dust has died down following its official reveal, Battlefield 2042 has provided details on whether crossplay will be featured in the game and how it will work. Crossplay is a feature that many gaming fans expect to be part of titles with a heavy multiplayer focus, so with Battlefield 2042 being entirely online, the pressure is truly on.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Sifu Shows Off Aging Mechanics, Reveals New Release Window

Sloclap’s upcoming Kung Fu brawler Sifu had a notable trailer less than a month ago, featuring our protagonist as they fought their way through an area known as the Club, with some appropriate high-energy tunes. However, it turns out that was just just part one of things, as a gameplay trailer acting as part two was revealed during the recent State of Play presentation. As seen below, we have more club action again (with the club apparently and appropriately also hosting an underground fight club), but this time the focus is on the game’s aging mechanic, which provides a notable wrinkle when it comes to things.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Sifu Delayed to Early 2022 Due To Pandemic, New Gameplay Trailer Released

Kung Fu fighting game Sifu has been delayed to early 2022, nearly half a year later than its original late 2021 release window. Developer Sloclap cited stunted development caused by the ongoing pandemic, and made the decision to delay the game in order to ensure the release of a “polished game” while maintaining the health of the development team without any crunch. To help ease the wait, the studio released a new gameplay teaser which features the main character tearing through a fight club.
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Sifu: New trailer, updated launch window

At Sloclap we felt it was high time to give an update on Sifu to the PlayStation community!. Since our reveal in February’s State of Play, the team has been hard at work on Sifu. We were hoping to release the game by the end of 2021, but we now realize that in order to release a polished game, this won’t be possible before 2022.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

PS5 brawler Sifu delayed, new gameplay shown

Sifu, the hotly anticipated PS5 brawler, has been delayed with new gameplay shown during last night’s State of Play event. Also coming to PS4 and PC, the game will now launch in 2022 developers Slopclap have revealed. It’s not all bad news however – there’s a new Sifu gameplay trailer to karate chop into.
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

Xbox And Samsung Are Going Back In Time

If you have a particular Samsung TV, then pop on those rosy nostalgia glasses, because you can soon participate in a little back-in-time celebrating. Samsung has announced that owners of their Frame television, a rather interesting panel designed to look more like a museum exhibit than basic electronics, will be able to treat themselves to a collection of fan-favorite Xbox historical artwork. The pieces set for display in the coming weeks hail from classics like Skyrim, BioShock (one of my personal favorites) and, of course, the Master Chief’s ongoing legacy, Halo.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Sifu pushed to early 2022, guy pushed down stairs in new trailer

Sifu looks pretty neat: a singleplayer brawler that's focused entirely on one fighting style, Pak Mei Kung Fu, with consultation from one of the school's masters. It was announced earlier this year with a late 2021 release window, but a new trailer shown on Sony's State of Play stream today has pushed it back to early 2022.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Sifu officially postponed to early 2022

Game company Sloclap recently announced the new release window of the upcoming video game Sifu. The upcoming unique action-fighting video game was set to release in late 2021, but now the latest trailer has shown a new release window: early 2022. According to Sloclap, the global pandemic has given them a challenge to release later this year. By adapting to new regulations, switching to working from home and other consequences of COVID, they have decided to move it to next year.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox Indie Spotlight: Moonglow Bay

Moonglow Bay, the gorgeous voxel fishing RPG, featured in our Xbox Indie Showcase recap, where we thought it might offer the same blend of relaxing charm and emotional depth as something like Spiritfarer. Either way, it definitely shot straight onto our radar, and we thought it might be a good time to reach out to developer Bunnyhug's co-founders — creative director Zach Soares and art director Lu Nascimento — to discuss everything to do with Moonglow Bay.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Will Battlefield 2042 be on Xbox Game Pass?

There is a ton of speculation around the upcoming Battlefield 2042, and Xbox fans have been wondering if it will be on the Game Pass at launch. Here’s everything we know about this so far. The highly-anticipated Battlefield 2042 is set to release on October 22, and there is a...
Video GamesPhandroid

How to play Xbox games on Android

Although there are thousands of great games at your disposal via the Google Play Store, these don’t exactly replace those AAA titles from your Xbox. Console gaming (and gaming in general) is at a fever-pitch thanks to the launch of the Xbox Series X and Series S. But if you’re away from home and want to play some Halo or Gears 5, you can do so with just your Android phone and a controller.
Video Gamescodelist.biz

Xbox Design Lab and Xbox Series S: the news of the summer on the Microsoft Store

The Xbox family expands with the return of Xbox Design Lab, the Microsoft Store exclusive service to create a fully customized controller: this option is now extended to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S wireless controllers and is also available in Italy.With Design Lab you can unleash your imagination and give life to an absolutely unique controller, only yours and nobody else’s, with the addition of a laser engraving (optional) to add an even more personal touch to your device.
Video Gameshowtogeek.com

How to Check If the Xbox Network (Xbox Live) Is Down

If you’re experiencing issues with the Xbox network’s online services, chances are that the service is down. Here’s how to check if the Xbox network (previously known as Xbox Live) is down. Microsoft (the maker of the Xbox) has put up a website telling users the status of various online...

Comments / 0

Community Policy