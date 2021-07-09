Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-07-15 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sedgwick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SEDGWICK AND NORTHEASTERN KINGMAN COUNTIES At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheney, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cheney, Garden Plain, Lake Afton, Mt Vernon, Cheney Lake and Cheney State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH