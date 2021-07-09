Cancel
Environment

Weather Forecast

Cover picture for the articleNick Gregory says Saturday will be humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Storms could return on Sunday.

Sedgwick County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sedgwick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SEDGWICK AND NORTHEASTERN KINGMAN COUNTIES At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheney, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cheney, Garden Plain, Lake Afton, Mt Vernon, Cheney Lake and Cheney State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kingman County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kingman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kingman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SEDGWICK AND NORTHEASTERN KINGMAN COUNTIES At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheney, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cheney, Garden Plain, Lake Afton, Mt Vernon, Cheney Lake and Cheney State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ballard County, KYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ballard by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ballard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CARLISLE AND SOUTHERN BALLARD COUNTIES At 425 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wickliffe, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Barlow, La Center and Lovelaceville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

