Cupp, Huffman talk community improvement in Lima

LIMA — Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman and Speaker of the State House Bob Cupp paid a visit to Lima on Friday morning. The pair met with minority community leaders at the Bradfield Community Center to discuss continuing support for the center and how they can help continue to improve the local community.

“The conversations were productive, you have to start somewhere,” said local business owner Londell Smith. “If you’re not at the table, it’s hard for you to get your message across. Those that are making decisions, they can’t necessarily speak for you if they don’t know what your concerns are.”

The mission of the Bradfield Community Center is “to provide social, educational, health and recreational programs that address the needs of the Lima community,” according to its website. The current building opened its doors in 1949.

For President Huffman, the center has served him on a personal level throughout his life, from playing football on the grounds as a young boy, to going to Bradfield to get his COVID-19 vaccine just this year. Huffman said that places like Bradfield often get ignored in smaller cities like Lima, and Ohio needs to make sure that their community pillars are properly funded.

“Making sure that Bradfield is not only viable, but continues to expand and grow and supply services is important,” he said. “In the budget document there are hundreds of smaller spending items. We give that money because people are doing good work, and that’s the kind of thing we should be doing for entities like Bradfield Center.”

Speaker Cupp believes that improvements for minority businesses and programs could be on the way soon. He mentioned the benefits of Senate Bill 105, which improves the application process for minority businesses seeking loans, services and other government assistance.

“Different programs in the state and local communities require (businesses) to re-qualify every time they participate, which is a lot of paperwork and bureaucracy,” he said. “Senate Bill 105 says that ‘if you qualify once, you’re qualified for all.’ So that would reduce the paperwork and increase opportunities for minority-owned businesses to participate.”

Cupp also said that this is the first of many conversations that will be had about Lima’s minority community, and that he looks forward to continuing to serve them in the Ohio House.

“It’s just really good information to be able to begin to think about and to continue to dialogue,” Cupp said. “We will look for opportunities in the legislature to try to connect and to be helpful.”