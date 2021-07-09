Game Preview: Fever Look to Keep Momentum Going Against New York

Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Mets Game 1 7/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Pittsburgh Pirates (32-55) and the New York Mets (46-38) will duel in Game 1 of a doubleheader weekend competition at Citi Field in Flushing Queens on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 4:10 PM ET. Pittsburgh kneeled to the New York Mets in the opening game of a four-game weekend series at 4-13 on Friday. The Pirates also battled the Atlanta Braves early this week winning the first two installments at 11-1 on Monday and 2-1 on Tuesday. However, the Pittsburgh Pirates bowed to the Braves at 3-14 in the final match on Wednesday. Last time out, Pittsburgh failed to stop the offense of the NY Mets and allowed ten runs scored in the 6th innings heading to their 4-13 loss in the opening game. Pitcher J.T. Brubaker earned the loss with 5.0 innings pitched and allowed six earned runs on six base hits with a walk while striking out seven New York batters. PH/2nd Baseman led the charge for the Pirates with a one-run score and one RBI.