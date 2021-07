I recently had the pleasure to try out the Cooler Master SK650 to review here on Esports Talk. As someone who spends a fair amount of time at his desk, having a good keyboard is important. This one, in particular, is one that I’ve really come to enjoy and am considering using at my desk full time. The only thing I need to make that a sure thing is a quality wrist guard. It’s incredibly important to have comfort when typing for hours on end, or when gaming. As a Bluetooth keyboard, I also wanted to test it away from my PC, and so I looked to my PS5. I love FFXIV after all, and if I can use it on my console to communicate with my Free Company easier, well, more’s the better. In this review, we’ll talk about the Cooler Master SK650 and how it feels to me.