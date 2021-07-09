Cancel
Holly Springs, GA

Holly Springs to receive nearly $2.9 million in federal stimulus dollars

By Ethan Johnson ejohnson@cherokeetribune.com
Marietta Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Holly Springs will soon receive almost $2.9 million in the latest round of stimulus money from the federal American Rescue Plan. Holly Springs is scheduled to receive the almost $2.9 million this summer, and will receive an additional payment in 2022, City Manager Rob Logan said Friday. During Thursday's city council meeting, council members approved to open a checking account for the stimulus money with South State Bank. The city will receive the funds through this account. The city council also approved a budget for the federal stimulus funds.

www.mdjonline.com

Holly Springs, GA
Georgia Government
#Stimulus Bill#South State Bank#American Rescue Plan#The City Council
