Camp returns to celebrate unique youth

Campers hug and sing during a song at Celebrate Me Week camp Friday at Kiwanis Camp Patterson. Photos by Pat Christman

Lila Schwartz, of North Mankato, was among the dozens of tweens disappointed when Celebrate Me Week was canceled last summer.

For more than 30 years, the all-volunteer-run camp had hosted only incoming seventh graders and Lila thought the pandemic had ruined her only chance to attend.

This week she and other incoming eighth graders from around the country got a second chance to go to an abbreviated version of the camp, held at Kiwanis Camp Patterson on Lake Washington.

The nondenominational faith-based nonprofit camp encourages youths to celebrate their unique identities.

After being forced to take a year off, over 300 volunteers are working extra hard this year to give a camp experience to both their usual class of seventh graders and to many of the eighth graders who missed out last year.

“We’re really, really thankful to be back this summer,” said Sheryl Olson, of Mapleton, the camp’s program director.

There aren’t enough weeks in the summer to accommodate every eighth grader who still wanted to come this summer. Or enough even for every interested seventh grader.

In recent years all slots have been filled within 15 minutes of the opening of online registration, Olson said.

A cancellation of another camp program that usually uses the Camp Patterson facility north of Madison Lake allowed Celebrate Me Week to extend its season and include some future eighth graders. Usually they welcome up to 440 youths. This year there will be nearly 700.

Lila called the camp “life changing.”

“Everyone is just very accepting here. No one judges you no matter who you are or what you look like,” she said.

In between games, swimming, campfires and other traditional camp fun, there are skits, songs and conversations on teenage issues ranging from cyberbullying to underage drinking. The camp’s main mission is to build self esteem and leadership.

“We spend these days building the kids up and reminding them to celebrate who they are,” Olson said.

Campers and most of the volunteers must give up their cellphones for the week.

“We ask them to be here 100%,” Olson said.

Most of the campers come from southern Minnesota but some come from out of state. Most had parents or older siblings who also once attended the camp, Olson said.

They never do any advertising. With only word-of-mouth the camp registration fills in minutes.

Campers file out of remodeled cabins during the last day of a Celebrate Me Week camp Friday at Kiwanis Camp Patterson. Pat Christman

The camp leaders intentionally limit the number of campers that may come from any particular area school each week and don’t allow campers to request to bunk with a friend. The goal is give campers a safe space to discover who they are and build new friendships.

Eighth grader Owen Klersy, of St. Paul, admitted he was nervous as he arrived at camp not knowing anyone. But those nerves quickly melted away.

“When I got here I was like: ‘This is really cool,’” he said.

It gave him the opportunity to “make a good first impression and be myself,” he said.

As his days at camp neared their close Friday, Owen said the most important lesson he had learned is: “It’s OK to be different.”

Both Lila and Owen now want to return to Celebrate Me Week as volunteer staff in a few years.

Many of volunteers this year are former campers. Others are friends, parents and grandparents of camp alumni. They range in age from 16 to 80 and typically spend one week at the camp.

The Celebrate Me Week campers and staff, as well as other users of Camp Patterson, have some spruced up amenities this year.

The camp on the northeast shore of Lake Washington is managed by volunteers from the Mankato Kiwanis Club and rented out to a variety of organizations.

While the pandemic closed the camp to guests, volunteers remodeled the camper cabins, installed new kitchen equipment and did other improvements and maintenance.

“We made the best use of the opportunity that we possibly could,” said Shannon Sinning, co-chair of the camp’s operations committee.

Camp Patterson has now raised about $500,000 of a $1.5 million campaign for additional improvements that will include new bathrooms and expanding the lodge.