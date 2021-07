Matthew Dellavedova, formerly of the Cavs, is heading to the Olympics. Matthew Dellavedova isn’t retiring anytime soon. That’s the vibe that’s being sent off by the former NBA Champion, as he heads over to Tokyo to prepare for the 2020 Olympics. After an injury-plagued year that he tried to contribute to, Dellavedova has to prove he can still contribute and be healthy. The Cavs aren’t exactly loaded, and it’s entirely possible that the former Cleveland point guard does in fact return to the team in 2021.