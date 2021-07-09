Cancel
Arcata, CA

Arcata council selects new mayor, vice mayor, seeks new member

By Mario Cortez
Eureka Times-Standard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arcata City Council moved to officially select Brett Watson and Stacy Atkins-Salazar as mayor and vice mayor respectively at this week’s regular meeting. The appointments come after former Arcata council member and mayor Sofia Pereira stepped down on June 25 after accepting a new position as Humboldt County public health director. Wednesday’s council meeting was the first regular meeting since her departure.

