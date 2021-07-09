LA Rams: Practices sessions scheduled include 10 open to public
Seeing is believing. Perhaps that has never been more true than the LA Rams this season. With so many new pieces, including a new veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, and a new center hiking the ball in Austin Corbett, the 2021 LA Rams will take some getting used to. So why not plan to catch a training camp open session personally? There will be 10 such events this year, and spectators are invited to attend free of charge.ramblinfan.com
