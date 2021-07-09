Cancel
LA Rams: Practices sessions scheduled include 10 open to public

By Bret Stuter
Cover picture for the articleSeeing is believing. Perhaps that has never been more true than the LA Rams this season. With so many new pieces, including a new veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, and a new center hiking the ball in Austin Corbett, the 2021 LA Rams will take some getting used to. So why not plan to catch a training camp open session personally? There will be 10 such events this year, and spectators are invited to attend free of charge.

