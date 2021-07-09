Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Wimbledon day 12: Novak Djokovic sets up final with Matteo Berrettini

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470KS2_0asUdzVN00
Novak Djokovic celebrates (PA Wire)

The men’s Wimbledon showpiece is set after two entertaining semi-finals.

Matteo Berrettini dazzled in a four-set win over Hubert Hurkacz while it was business as usual for Novak Djokovic, who beat Denis Shapovalov.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the events of day 12.

Quote of the day

Obviously for Italian people in general, it's going to be tough Sunday, no? But I think we deserve it. It's a great day, great sport day

It’s Coming Rome?

The Azzurri are not the only Italians going for glory in London on Sunday. First up will be Berrettini, who booked his first grand slam final spot with a four-set win over Roger Federer’s conqueror Hurkacz. He made history by becoming the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon final and, with his rocket-like serve and booming forehand, he will be a big threat for Djokovic. The 25-year-old, who was born in Rome, will be hoping he can set the tone for Roberto Mancini’s men, who later take on England at Wembley in the Euro 2020 final.

Picture of the day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J1Ww2_0asUdzVN00
Matteo Berrettini's forehand caused untold damage to Hubert Hurkacz in the first men's semi-final (PA Wire)

Shot of the day

It takes more than a smash to get through Berrettini.

Stat of the day

Djokovic is going for a sixth title.

History beckons for Djokovic

Djokovic is now just one win away from joining the elite duo of Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 grand slams as he made it through to a seventh final at Wimbledon by taking out Shapovalov in three sets. Few would back against him doing it against Berrettini such is his consistency. He was at times outplayed by Shapovalov but won all the key points, the hallmark of a great champion.

British finalists

There will be British finalists at this year’s Championships after Joe Salisbury and Harriet Dart made it into the mixed doubles showpiece. Salisbury is going for a second successive mixed doubles title at a grand slam after winning the French Open last month. He has a new partner in the shape of fellow Brit Dart, but the pair have a good relationship, beating Kevin Krawietz and Kveta Peschke 6-2 4-6 6-4 on Centre Court.

Celebrity corner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lCj6x_0asUdzVN00
Former footballer David Beckham (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3OLh_0asUdzVN00
Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo, former footballer Frank Lampard and Christine Lampard (PA Wire)

Day 13 order of play

Centre CourtAshleigh Barty v Karolina Pliskova

Day 13 weather watch

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Roberto Mancini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Azzurri#Italians#British#Centre Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
FanBuzz

Novak Djokovic Married His High School Sweetheart

There are five tennis players who have stood above the rest the past two decades: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. Federer, Nadal, Williams and Murray remain great, but Djokovic is still at the peak of his powers. The 19-time Grand Slam champion is the...
TennisHello Magazine

The real reason Novak Djokovic moved his family to grand £8.5m Marbella mansion

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic lives in Marbella along with his wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara. WOW: Serena Williams' new home transformation sends fans wild. While many athletes relocate due to work commitments, this tennis pro made the big move to Marbella after living in Monte Carlo for 15 years because his own brother introduced him to the town.
TennisPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Pete Sampras Is Doing Just Fine

Each summer Sports Illustrated revisits, remembers and rethinks some of the biggest names and most important stories of our sporting past. This year’s WHERE ARE THEY NOW? crop features a Flying Fish and a Captain, jet packs and NFTs, the Commerce Comet and the Say Hey Kid. Come back all week for more.
TennisKSNT

Novak Djokovic posts he is in for Tokyo Olympics

Novak Djokovic is going to the Tokyo Olympics, keeping alive his chance for a “Golden Slam.”. Djokovic, 34, posted Thursday on Twitter that he had booked his flight and was proud to represent Serbia at the Olympics. After he won Wimbledon on Sunday for his record-tying 20th career Grand Slam title, Djokovic said he didn’t know if he was going to play in Tokyo.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'If Rafael Nadal was the youngest...', says American star

The absence of Roger Federer in the Olympic Games joins that of other great figures such as Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem or Roberto Bautista, among others, who also ruled out competing in these Games. Nor will other big names like Stan Wawrinka, Nick Kyrgios, Cristian Garín or Denis Shaovalov attend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy