Riot reveals 2021 LCS Championship will take place at Prudential Center in New Jersey, fans and press allowed in attendance
For the first time in over a year, League of Legends fans will finally get to watch some of their favorite North American pros in person under the bright lights of a stage. Riot Games has officially confirmed that the 2021 LCS Championship will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fans and press will be allowed at the venue too, Riot announced.dotesports.com
Comments / 0