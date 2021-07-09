Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

Riot reveals 2021 LCS Championship will take place at Prudential Center in New Jersey, fans and press allowed in attendance

By Tyler Esguerra
dotesports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in over a year, League of Legends fans will finally get to watch some of their favorite North American pros in person under the bright lights of a stage. Riot Games has officially confirmed that the 2021 LCS Championship will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fans and press will be allowed at the venue too, Riot announced.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lcs#New Jersey Devils#Lcs Championship#North American#Riot Games#The Prudential Center#Na#Nhl#Lcs Summer Split
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
League of Legends
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
China
News Break
Sports
Related
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

[LCS Summer Split] Every team qualified for the 2021 LCS Championship

In congruence with the 2021 League of Legends Championship Series combining teams' results from the Spring Split and the Summer Split, the LCS Spring Playoffs was changed to the LCS Mid-Season Showdown, in which the top 6 North American teams in Spring compete to see who will represent the region at the Mid-Season Invitational.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Riot Games reveals new League of Legends champion Akshan

Riot Games has announced the next champion coming to League of Legends, who looks to blend marksmen tactics with assassin-inspired tricks. After being teased in a recent Rise of the Sentinels story trailer, Akshan has been confirmed as the game’s 156th champion. He’s a Sentinel of Light with South Asian inspirations, equipped with a powerful grappling hook. To make him distinctive from other assassins in League of Legends, the developers designed him with marksman characteristics to make him suitable for mid lane play.
Newark, NJtheloadout.com

The LCS Championship Finals will be open to fans

The LCS Summer Finals are easily the most important event in NA’s domestic calendar. This year’s event, however, is going by a new name – the LCS Championship – in a new partnership with Grubhub. What hasn’t changed is that only the top eight teams from the 2021 Summer Split will get the chance to take part when the two day elimination tournament kicks off on August 28. Oh, and fans will finally be welcomed back, too.
Sportswcn247.com

No fans allowed at the Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — There won’t be any fans at the Tokyo Olympics. The International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers have decided to ban spectators from the games that begin in two weeks. The announcement came hours after the Japanese prime minister declared a state of emergency in a bid to contain rising COVID-19 infections. Fans from outside Japan were banned several months ago. The emergency declaration made for a rude arrival in Japan for IOC President Thomas Bach, who landed in Tokyo shortly before the new measures were announced. He plans to spend three days in self-isolation at the five-star hotel that lodges IOC members.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Sjokz breaks down how the LEC broadcast team prepares for each game weekend

As one of the most well-known faces of the European League of Legends scene, Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere has experienced a ton of different situations during her time with the LEC. Creating a wonderful product takes time and patience, and unbeknown to many viewers, that starts with a brainstorming session alongside the rest of the broadcast and production teams.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best Aphelios build in League of Legends

Aphelios is one of the most unique champions in League of Legends. Instead of four separate abilities and an ultimate, this champion has a selection of five different weapons that are suited to specific ranges and situations. Because of this, Aphelios often has a weak early game. But towards the middle to later phases of the game when he can acquire items, the Weapon of the Faithful is one of the most powerful ADCs in the game.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Riot details buffs coming to Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, and others in League Patch 11.15

The League of Legends gameplay design team went into extensive detail regarding upcoming buffs to several champions in today’s preview of Patch 11.15. The patch preview outlined buffs for a slew of champions coming in the upcoming patch, with changes slated to be dealt out to 10 different champions across all five of the game’s roles. Buffs are on the table for several engage-heavy support champions such as Rell and Blitzcrank, the latter of whom is receiving a massive damage buff to Rocket Grab (Q). Other bottom lane champions including Caitlyn and Xayah are also receiving buffs, with Caitlyn set to receive a 20 percent increase to the Attack Damage ratio on Piltover Peacemaker (Q).
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Former XSET Call of Duty: Mobile player Henry has died

The reason for his death is unknown. The former Call of Duty: Mobile player for XSET has reportedly died, according to a tweet by the North American organization. Henry was 19 years old, according to his Instagram bio. The news was first revealed in a tweet by his former teammate,...
WWEPosted by
Action News Jax

GenderMania: New Jersey couple stages WWE-style gender reveal

CINNAMINSON, N.J. — You’ve heard of WrestleMania. A New Jersey couple came up with a creative, WWE-style gender reveal last month. Ronald Cameron and his partner, Kayla Peterson, are expecting their first child in December, WPVI reported. The couple, who live in the suburban Philadelphia town of Cinnaminson, staged a gender reveal in the squared circle.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

NiP signs ec1s to its VALORANT team

Ninjas in Pyjamas’ VALORANT squad has brought in a new in-game leader in Adam “ec1s” Eccles, the organization announced today. The British captain will take the place of the veteran Kévin “Ex6TenZ” Droolans, who’s taking a break due to a period of injuries. He’ll be moved to the inactive roster, for now, to focus on his recovery. The Belgian, though, will be assisting NiP’s coach Emil “eMIL” Sandgreen while he’s not playing.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

League of Legends: Patch 11.15 Preview Thoughts

League of Legends patch 11.15 is right around the corner and on Jul 12 Riot gave fans a first glimpse at some of the changes we can come to expect next update. There’ll be some long-awaited champion nerfs and the brand new split-pushing item “Hullbreaker” will be getting a well-deserved tweak that could possibly make it more viable. We’ll have to wait for further details but here are our thoughts on the changes slated to come next patch.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

TFT Set 5.5 traits and champions hit with major PBE balance changes

A huge PBE patch for Teamfight Tactics Set 5.5 will take place today. Only one more update is planned before the midset’s launch next week. Heading into the second week of Set 5.5 PBE testing, the TFT team uploaded a massive patch that will run for the rest of the week, according to Riot game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Legends of Runeterra Patch 2.12.0 adds Sentinels of Light event and 23 new cards

Legends of Runeterra’s Patch 2.12.0 is releasing tomorrow, July 15. Unlike most of the first updates of an expansion, Riot Games is adding a large-scale content update with Rise of the Underworld’s patch. LoR’s next seasonal event, Sentinels of Light, is also tied to its second champion expansion, which is bringing Viego and Akshan to the game.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

League of Legends: Wild Rift season 2 extended

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s ongoing season two has been extended by two days, Riot Games announced today. Instead of July 24, season two will now end on July 26 at 2pm CT. Riot has said that this has been done to reduce the downtime between the second and third seasons. Season three of Wild Rift will kick off on July 26 at 5pm CT, just a few hours after the previous one ends.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Pipsqueak unable to attend Smash Summit 11, replaced by KoDoRiN

Linus “Pipsqueak” Nordin is one of two European Super Smash Bros. Melee players to receive an invite to Beyond the Summit’s Smash Summit 11, earning a spot with a win at SAME 2021. Leffen was the other EU player that was supposed to attend the event but was scratched on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy