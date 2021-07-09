Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse
Police in Haiti say that at least 15 people behind the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse were Colombian mercenaries. Included among those arrested are several retired members of the military. Colombia has a long history of producing highly trained mercenaries who are sought out by foreigners for secret operations. The World's Marco Werman speaks to Joshua Goodman, Latin American correspondent for The Associated Press, about the global network of hired guns.www.pri.org
