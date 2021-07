MEDFORD - Recent Tufts University graduate Travis Van Brewer has been named to the 2020-21 Academic All-America® Men's Soccer Team, selected by CoSIDA. Recognizing the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom, the CoSIDA Academic All-America® program selected three teams totaling 33 student-athletes from across NCAA Division III. Van Brewer was voted on to the Academic All-America® second team, and is the only player from New England to make the first or second team. He is one of just three New England players and two from NESCAC to achieve the Academic All-America® honor overall.